Fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, April 15, 2019. (Michael Norwich)

BREAKING: Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire, although some report the blaze is due to ongoing restoration work.

Catholic News Agency

PARIS - The Cathedrale Notre-Dame is on fire, according to the Paris fire department. Multiple eyewitnesses shared photos and videos of the cathedral with visible plumes of smoke and flames across the cathedral’s roof.

Officials have not yet determined what caused the fire, which is still burning.

The landmark cathedral in the French capital is one of the most recognizable churches in the world. The fire comes after several weeks of vandalism and arson attacks on church buildings across France.

This is a developing story and will be updated when information becomes available.

Notre Dame, Paris, is on fire and it feels like the end of the world. pic.twitter.com/qYYk7ewipq — Shiv Malik (@shivmalik) April 15, 2019

One Twitter user shared a video taken by his roommate, Michael Norwich of Denver, CO, that shows the top of the cathedral engulfed in flame.