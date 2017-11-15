BALTIMORE -- Notifying his fellow bishops of “a terrible shooting” in his diocese, Bishop Jaime Soto of Sacramento, California, led them in prayer for the victims during the U.S. bishops' general assembly in Baltimore on Tuesday.
“Mary, Mother of Mercy and Queen of Peace, pray for us,” he added.
Minutes after learning about the shooting in Northern California, Sacramento's @bishopsoto led his brother bishops in a prayer for all victims of gun violence. #USCCB17 pic.twitter.com/5YiFaIN5X3— US Catholic Bishops (@USCCB) November 14, 2017
The New York Times reports that at least four people were killed at several sites in and around Ranch Tehema Reserve, a small community located about 130 miles northwest of Sacramento. Several more people were wounded, including at an elementary school. No children were killed, according to police. The gunman was shot and killed by police, authorities said.
A sheriff's office official told reporters the shooter was armed with a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns, and neighbors had reported his involvement in a domestic violence incident.
