(EWTN)

Publisher's Note | Mar. 3, 2017

Bedrock Principle

A NOTE FROM OUR PUBLISHER

Michael Warsaw

For a generation or more, faithful Catholics individually and collectively have seen our religious freedom consistently eroded: from having our tax money fund the abortion and contraception industries here and abroad to being forced by the federal government to act against our consciences in business. We are in danger of having our basic constitutional right to freedom of religion rewritten as “freedom of worship.”

Providentially, there are two Church leaders, Archbishops Charles Chaput of Philadelphia and William Lori of Baltimore, who have been very vocal about this protected freedom. They are both featured in this issue.

Archbishop Chaput is interviewed on page one upon the release of his latest book, Strangers in a Strange Land. We also review the book on page 7. Like his previous books, Living the Catholic Faith and Render Unto Caesar, the archbishop clearly lays out a hope-filled mission for living our faith in a post-Christian society.

Our interview with Archbishop Lori on page 2 discusses the current challenges of religious freedom with a new presidential administration and what that portends.

Please pray for these two men and for all of our Church leaders who are engaging in this battle with the culture. And pray that our government will recognize that religious freedom is truly one of the bedrock principles of a healthy society.

God bless you!