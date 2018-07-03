ADELAIDE, Australia — The archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, was sentenced Tuesday to a 12-month sentence after being convicted in May of failing to report allegations of child sexual abuse disclosed to him in the 1970s.
The archbishop is likely to serve his sentence under house arrest and be fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet, according to media reports. A judge must confirm that arrangement at an Aug. 14 hearing before it can be finalized.
Archbishop Wilson, 67, has not resigned from his position as archbishop of Adelaide.
Pope Francis appointed June 3 Jesuit Bishop Greg O’Kelly, bishop of Australia’s Diocese of Port Pirie, to serve as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese, entrusting him with day-to-day leadership responsibilities. Bishop O’Kelly, 76, is not expected to succeed Archbishop Wilson, especially since he has already surpassed the age at which bishops customarily submit a resignation letter to the pope.
At Archbishop Wilson’s sentencing hearing July 3, Magistrate Robert Stone said he had shown “no remorse or contrition” before imposing the sentence.
Archbishop Wilson was convicted of concealing child sexual abuse committed by a fellow parish priest in New South Wales in the 1970s. At the time, he had been ordained a priest for only one year.
The victims of the scandal, Peter Creigh and another altar boy who is unnamed for legal reasons, said they both had told Father Wilson of their abusive experience with Father James Fletcher.
During the trial, Creigh said that he told Father Wilson in graphic detail of the abuse in 1976, five years after it had occurred. However, Father Wilson said the conversation never took place, noting in a court hearing April 11, “I don’t think I would have forgotten that.”
The second victim said he had told Father Wilson of the abuse in the confessional in 1976, but said that Father Wilson had dismissed the boy with a penance, saying that he was lying. Archbishop Wilson said he would never tell someone in the confessional that they were untruthful and that he did not remember having seen the boy at all in 1976.
Father Fletcher was convicted of nine counts of sexual abuse and was jailed in 2006. He died of a stroke within the year. Archbishop Wilson said he had no previous suspicions about the integrity of Father Fletcher’s character.
Archbishop Wilson also told the court that if he had been notified of the scandal, he would have offered pastoral care to the victims and their families and reported the event to his superiors.
His legal team argued during the trial that child sexual abuse was not understood in the 1970s to be a crime that was required to be reported to authorities. Stone, however, said that protecting the Catholic Church was Father Wilson’s “primary motive” for failing to report the abuse allegations.
It’s time for the Pope to demand the Archbishop’s resignation. Convicted and a year of imprisonment - that’s a line that the Pope should not ignore. What does it take to remove a bishop? This rot is so deep it will and has caused the loss of many souls who will leave the Church and lose their faith. Where the heck is the Pope?
Great, but what about all those Bishops (including those in US), that abuse MORALLY (by developing their own teaching and confusing people) all Catholics? When Church will actually have ONE, CONSISTENT preaching? Today PEOPLE need to keep traditions of the Church since they can learn anything useful anymore from their bishops and priest. What is the role of Bishops in XXI century Catholic Church? To look good on the picture? There is ZERO of guidance of local church. ZERO. So many Bishops talk INSANE things and call this Catholic Teaching!!! Sexual scandals are only result of all this moral ambiguity, lack of clarity in teaching. I wish we could FIRE all those Bishops (and no retirement benefits!). Wait. I have an idea. STOP DONATING.
Sending anyone for concealment after 40 years is ridiculous. At one time, this type of crime was seen, like alcoholism, as a moral failure, not as an illness. I am inclined to see this as an attack on the Church. They reeled in an Archbishop. Are they expecting a pat on the back?
Just one more reason to rid our seminaries of homosexuals. There seems to exist a code of silence which is similar to the Mafia’s. Loyalty to a fellow priest takes priority over truth or the needs of the laity. That is why many a diocese in the US has filed for bankruptcy.