BALTIMORE — No one knows who killed Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik.
A young nun who was on a year’s leave of absence, Sister Cathy, as friends called her, was murdered sometime while running an errand on the evening of Nov. 7, 1969. She was 26 years old.
Her body was found in a dump two months later, though authorities have never been able to identify her killer.
Now, a Netflix documentary series called The Keepers is reopening the case, talking to witnesses and examining the evidence before the case goes cold forever.
The circumstances surrounding the death of Sister Cathy are precarious.
A member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame since the age of 18, Sister Cathy and her friend Sister Helen Russell Phillips both took a leave of absence in 1969 and moved out of the convent into an apartment together.
A thoughtful and well-liked teacher, Sister Cathy taught English at Archbishop Seton Keough Catholic High School for several years before transferring to Western Public High School in 1969.
The chaplain of Keough at the time, Father A. Joseph Maskell, was later accused by former students of numerous counts of rape and sexual abuse during his time at the school, which first came to light through accusations made in the early 1990s. Father Maskell was subsequently removed from ministry and fled the United States in 1994. He was never charged with a crime before his death in 2001.
Father Maskell has been a longtime suspect in Sister Cathy’s death. Former students of Sister Cathy believed she knew about the abuses of the priest, as many of the young women felt comfortable confiding in her. Many believe that Father Maskell, who was also the chaplain of the Baltimore Police Department at the time, murdered Sister Cathy to keep her quiet and used his connections to cover up his crimes.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore has always denied claims of a widespread conspiracy to cover up Sister Cathy’s death and to hide the crimes of Father Maskell, and it maintains that the archdiocese had no prior knowledge of the sexual abuse of Father Maskell or his connection to Sister Cathy until the ‘90s, when several victims came forward. There is no hard evidence to suggest that the archdiocese was involved in a cover-up of the case.
“Suggestions of a cover-up by the archdiocese are speculative and false,” the archdiocese said in a recent statement outlining talking points before the release of the Netflix series.
“The Baltimore Sun has retracted its ‘errors’ for reporting that certain police supervisors suggested archdiocesan interference in 1969-70, since the people cited had actually retired before (sometimes years before) the relevant time frame,” the archdiocese said.
“The Sun also noted the numerous police officials who stated they knew of no such interference. There is no suggestion that the archdiocese interfered in any way when the subsequent investigations were occurring in the 1990s. The archdiocese reported the initial sexual-abuse allegation to the authorities in 1993, removed Maskell from ministry and held a public meeting in 1994, and has been transparent with an Independent Review Board since that time.”
Baltimore City police began working the case, focusing on suspects in the Catholic Church. The Baltimore County police took over the case when Sister Cathy’s body was found two months after her disappearance.
According to reports, she was found with trauma to the head, possibly from a hammer. The discovery of her body barely made the news: The local papers were on strike at the time.
Because the alleged abuse of Father Maskell had not been reported to the archdiocese or the authorities in 1970, when Sister Cathy’s body was found, Father Maskell was not originally investigated as a suspect in the case.
Earlier this month, local media reported that the Baltimore County police exhumed Father Maskell’s body to conduct DNA testing, ahead of the Netflix series that closely links him to Sister Cathy’s murder.
There were few others investigated as possible suspects when the case opened in 1969.
On the night of Nov. 7, 1969, when Sister Cathy disappeared, she had driven to Catonsville to cash a check and then went to a bakery in the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. When she didn’t return after what was supposed to be a brief errand, concerned roommate Sister Helen Phillips contacted Father Gerard Koob, a close friend and alleged romantic interest of Sister Cathy.
Father Koob and a friend drove to the women’s apartment, and after talking to Sister Helen and hearing nothing from Sister Cathy, they contacted the authorities to report her as a missing person.
Koob, now a Methodist minister, was thoroughly questioned by authorities at the time. His story — that he had been at the movies with a friend that evening before learning of Sister Cathy’s disappearance — has held up, and he has passed two lie-detector tests regarding his whereabouts that night.
Lacking leads and new evidence, the case went cold around 1975, but was picked up again in 1992, after a woman named Jean Wehner came forward and reported that she had been abused at the hands of Father Maskell.
The archdiocese removed Father Maskell from ministry and sent him away for counseling and evaluation. Having no hard evidence against him, he returned to ministry in 1994.
At that time, Wehner revealed to police that Father Maskell had taken her to see Sister Cathy’s body to “show her what happened to people who crossed him,” according to The Washington Post, and several other abuse victims came forward to accuse the priest.
The Baltimore County police then questioned Father Maskell about the case, but he denied both the allegations of murder and of sexual abuse. He was permanently removed from ministry by the archdiocese in 1994, and he fled to Ireland in 1996 without the knowledge of the archdiocese.
The archdiocese has offered to each victim an apology and an opportunity to meet with the archbishop, and it has offered to pay for counseling assistance for anyone who may have been abused by Father Maskell. Some victims have sought direct financial assistance through a voluntary, pastoral mediation program established by the archdiocese. To date, the archdiocese has provided more than $97,000 in counseling assistance and more than $472,000 in direct financial assistance to those who may have been abused by the priest.
“It became a healing process for a number of them,” Sheldon Jacobs, an attorney for the victims, said of the settlements reached in 2016.
“Quite a few of them thought it was a cathartic experience,” he told The Washington Post.
The archdiocese said that it was willing to provide comment and to answer questions for the producers of the new Netflix series about the case.
“Unfortunately, the producers asked very few questions of the archdiocese before releasing the series and did not respond to the archdiocese’s request to receive an advanced copy of the series. Advanced copies were provided to media outlets,” the archdiocese notes on its website.
Ahead of the series, the Archdiocese of Baltimore has published answers to several frequently asked questions regarding the case of Sister Cathy and has reiterated the importance of its “zero-tolerance policy” regarding abuse and sexual-abuse screening and prevention training for its volunteers and employees.
The seven-part Netflix series, directed by Ryan White, is set to debut May 19.
And you knew Maskell was a pedophile pervent and you just moved him around. Shame on you.
Yet the catholic church sent a lawyer to a Maryland state committee to voice opposition to a bill that would allow the statute of limitations be removed in the instance of sexual abuse cases. Why would the catholic church do such a thing?
Maskall was removed from his clergical position in 1994. One or two years after the church allegedly learned of his crimes (despite testimony by a former alter boy/football player that was molested by him in 1967 AND his mother reported it to the arch diocese). The church sent Maskell to an institution in New England which was, according to that institution, a way to get Maskell out of Maryland and minimize any damage the situation would cause the church. When the institution asked for documentation from the church to help their care of Maskell, it wasn’t given.
Of course, we now know that what happened at the high school was occurring in many places, New England, Ireland, Latin America…. the list goes on. In Ireland, babies were tossed down latrines. And other babies were human trafficked. And pregnant teenagers were put in forced labor camps. Wow.
It is a very disturbing picture. Any institution may have an individual that commits horrid crimes. The question is, what does the institution do in response? By NOT sending these criminals to justice in civil courts, and in stead, shipping pedophiles to other parishes (hunting grounds), the church conspired to destroy the lives of many more victims. All of these situations sheds light on the truth, the Catholic Church is/was a pedophile and human trafficking ring.
It’s clear that Maskell did not dirty his hands from murder, but by abusing the innocent children left—with trust—in the hands of the Baltimore Diocese. Shame on him and his evil associates. I have nothing but admiration for these brave women who forge the way to the truth.
What is is clear is that leading prelates of the diocese are more concerned about their earthly careers in the Church than they are about souls of the faithful. This is the real problem. The scandal is never the pedophile priest but rather always the diocese hiding or otherwise willfully ignoring the crimes of such men.
So many archbishops lose their own souls it’s a wonder any real person of real faith would want the job.
As a Catholic, we shouldn’t find it scandalous to confess that many of the Church’s leaders are in hell. This is simply the consequence of free will and our own corruption. Priests have a tough row to hoe and they should always be in our prayers, so many of them have become Judas’ priests.
I have a life long appreciation for the Catholic faith. I have studied it’s basic tenants and fellowshiped over my entire lifetime with devout followers of this faith. In all those years (approximately 40 years) I have yet to encounter a single Catholic Layman (other than those employed by the Church Hierarchy) who make any attempt to deny the seemingly widespread depravity within the priesthood and the coverups, deception, bad faith dealing the Church has visited upon those that speak out about these incidents. The people I am hearing making the loudest noises and calling for a new level of transparency and accountability from the Papacy down to their local parish are those that have been damaged most by the revelations. They are knowlegable and devout Catholic laypeople, who understand the power of the Church Heirarchy. They are the families who have been exposed to the abuse. They themselves, their sons, their daughters and their siblings are the abused. The victims are from the their very own community.
Laymen within the Church are driving this reform and it is clearly indicated by serious reform being emplimented by the most recent Papacy. I don’t really think the pressures from outside the church will make much of an impact, change will come to the Catholic Church Hierarchy at the hands of a very proactive and motivated group of Catholic laypeople. I’ll bet big money that swift change is coming.
I find it interesting and appalling that the cover up continues. Just listened to Archdiocese Vice Chancellor Sean Caine in Baltimore. He said that the diocese didn’t know about he abuse until 1992. The Keeper’s tells the story of an altar boy who was abused. He told some friends of the abuse. Maskell confronted the boy. The boy told his mother and she complained to the archdiocese in 1967 about Maskell’s abuse of her son. He was transferred soon after to another parish. They are still lying about it.
I have read a bit about this case. Catholicism is seeking the truth in humility and love. It is not anti-Catholic to bring sin to the light of truth….in fact isn’t that what our Lord asks of us? NCR, please let the light of truth permeate to the public. Otherwise we are just paying the piper; and delaying the justice that God demands.
torch621, From Boston to Baltimore the cover up by the Hierarchy was pathetic to say the least. The flock is getting restless with the Hierarchy and all the inside fighting and spats. It all stems from the truth of the material presented by Spotlight and The Keepers movies. As a lifelong Catholic from the 60’s I find all of this appalling. The good Lord gave us minds to reason with and from the facts presented in these movies, there is no way we as Catholics can’t believe them as true. The final battle between Satan and the world is about marriage and the family. Well, these facts destroyed individuals and families as well as the trust the priesthood deserves.
Repulsive. More coverup, more denial, more deflection of the truth. May anyone involved with this article and the denial tweets of the Baltimore Diocese face their maker with this on their conscience. For shame. Seek penance, not further denial. When did your zero tolerance policy start? How many children were raped before that came into play? Disgusting.
How many more catholic priests are out there that abuse children?
Torch621, are you a Muslim? no? Because it appears. You have a speech from a blind man dominated by the incoherence and absolutism they suggest. Only a blind man ignores what goes wrong in his religion, to the point of making such a comment.
Maskell was out of control at Archbishop Keough High School during his tenure there as Chaplain in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s. It was common knowledge among the administration and faculty that something was very wrong, but the SSND Nun who was Principal did not go to the Archdiocese. Why? This question has not been asked. Note that the new Principal in 1975 dismissed Maskell, as complaints about him mounted.
That Principal who dismissed Maskell would have had to justify doing so to the Archdiocese. What did her letter say? Did anyone take any action on it?
I would bet money that people in authority in the Archdiocese knew plenty about Maskell from the 1970’s on. They should have taken action, but they did not. Playing dumb is not a defense. I think that there were not only rumors, but some documentation regarding Maskell. Why no action?
Shame on you National Catholic registry for supporting the continued lies and cover up. Ii believe every word of this documentary. I am a Catholic and it makes me sick. Really rocks your faith with all the lies, coverups and payoffs. When will it stop.
@torch621….did you see the documentary? Are you that clueless? Two priests abused at least two students at Seton Keough Catholic High School. At the very least Maskell is a potential murder suspect. Too bad he’s not around to face his punishment. If you think that’s anti-Catholic crap you’re as sick as they are. Is all the other abuse by priests in the Catholic church that’s been uncovered also anti-Catholic crap? The answer to that is a big NO! You need help.
More anti-Catholic crap pushed by the media to stir hatred against God and the faith!
It is unfortunate that over a half million dollars of donated money by believers of the Catholic church was spent on victims of this horrific crime. NO amount of money could ever erase the pain and suffering these children went thru. You cannot give them their childhood back or their innocence. No other religion seems to have as many incidents or possibly not just as much publicity at the catholic church gets over this unfortunate, sad mess.
There will be closure, science has caught up with this murder.
Sister Cathy obviously knew enough about something evil and it cost her her life.
What I am disappointed about is the young dentist whose Mother formally complained in 1967 regarding Father Maskell…CLEARLY someone in the Archdiocese knew this man was a danger. The church simply had no process of dealing with this subject matter.
I started watching this, just as a curiosity. Look at the extensive loss of faith by those involved.
