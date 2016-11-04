LOS ANGELES — With recent polls showing an increasingly tight presidential race, it’s still unpredictable as to who will become the next president of the United States.
But for Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, knowing that “Jesus Christ is still King” is what really matters.
“Politicians come and go; nations rise and fall; empires fade away. What remains and what continues is the Church that Jesus established on the rock of St. Peter,” Archbishop Gomez stated during the Red Mass Dinner in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 2.
“No matter who wins next Tuesday, and no matter who loses, we are called to follow Jesus Christ as children of God and missionary disciples, to be faithful to Christ and to build God’s kingdom here on earth,” he continued.
Archbishop Gomez spoke to a group of public officials after the celebration of a Red Mass at the co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Houston, which is a tradition dating back to the 11th century. Attendees specifically include members of the judiciary and legal professions.
Throughout his speech, Archbishop Gomez outlined two “signs of the times” that he believes are helpful in reflecting on the reality in the United States. He first pointed to the signs of a post-Christian America, noting the increasing secularism in American society and the resistance towards religious freedom.
“I think all of us can agree that the elites who govern and shape the direction of our societies are deeply secularized and hostile to religion, to religious values and to traditional culture,” Archbishop Gomez stated.
Secondly, he underscored the “crisis of the human person,” saying that “society has lost the sense of the human person.” The California archbishop mentioned gender ideology and same-sex “marriage” as part of the false humanism promoted in American culture, leading down the dangerous road of “false humanism.”
He also highlighted the poor treatment of the marginalized in society, including migrants, the homeless, and refugees, saying that society has become indifferent and unable to empathize with the people.
“We are becoming a society with no mercy; and, again, it is because we no longer see the sanctity and the great dignity of the human person.”
However, the next president isn’t going to change the way society treats religion or the human person, Archbishop Gomez stated. Instead, he believes that individuals will impact the future more than a political party.
“No matter who is president, no matter what party is in power, we are not going to restore religious values ‘from above,’” he said, noting that every person’s identity is founded in Christ, not political affiliation.
“If we want America to be greater, then we need men and women like you and me who are committed to serving God and living their faith in every aspect of their lives,” he said, also noting that “if we want to live in a society that promotes virtue and justice and human dignity — if we want leaders who reflect these values — then we need to become leaders and role models in our society.”
On this point, Archbishop Gomez said that only one thing can change the world: the call to be a saint.
“This the reason we are here: to follow Jesus Christ and to become more and more like him, through the grace of sacraments and through our desire for holiness. This is the beautiful truth about who we are as children of God,” he said, emphasizing the need for saints in every aspect of human life.
His comments came only a day after All Saints’ Day, in which the Catholic Church recognizes and celebrates the lives of the saints. Archbishop Gomez noted the timely feast, encouraging the faithful to emulate the example of these saints who were in “the middle of the world” and yet remained untouched by its lures.
“That’s another way to answer the questions we have about this election and the issues we face in our culture and our society. God wants saints everywhere!”
Instead of despairing at the voting booth, Archbishop Gomez encouraged the building of morality and spirituality among individuals, saying that personal renewal will impact a cultural renewal, no matter who wins the presidential nomination.
He laid out concrete examples of ways to pursue renewal: strengthen personal prayer and relationship with God, build up communal relationships in marriages and families, and be witnesses to the Church through compassion and mercy.
“Our country and our world will be renewed — not by politics, but by saints. And that means you, and that means me. If we want a greater America, we need to become, by the grace of God, greater saints,” Archbishop Gomez said.
“No matter who is president, Jesus Christ is still the King. And we are still called to be saints and to renew this world in the image of his kingdom.”
The odds that Roe vs Wade will be over turned is infinitesimal.
Republicans know that if they make anything more than a than a token effort to do so it will be a political disaster for them. They have not done so even though they have held all three branches of government. They want to appoint politically conservative judges for “other” reasons, I assure you. They will not actually move to overturn Roe vs Wade until the political climate is in their favor. To do so looses far to many votes for them.
But I applaud your lack of cynicism. Use that same creativity to uplift the other noble Christian political issues that you largely ignore in favor of an issue you cannot hope to win in the current divisive political atmosphere. Serve the poor, that is God’s law also!
We need to pray that men will be men and defend their unborn children from the death sentence of murder from the medical busines and uphold the honor of women that our Lord has designed to bring His children into this world. The unborn child that God sends to this world is sent here to know serve and Love God, the Creator of all human’s waiting to come into this world. Those who are older and suffer in any way and those of all ages who suffer in any way are in a very important stage in their lives which brings compassion, caring, love, concern to experience the face of Jesus of those who are suffering and those who help them - This is one of the most powerful special time of life where our Divine Lord is present as He Divine Life beams through thte child in the womb with His mother and his mother and father and other family members.
We need knights and men of valor like the young Maccabee boys with their mother standing for our Lord and His laws. We now need children to defend their aged parents and disabled family members of all ages that the medical industry now is required to offer them the death sentence because of their age, illness, disability or poverty - ability to pay for their medical treatments.
Christ was the FIRST Socialist. Follow Him!
This is the same archbishop who allows LMU and archdiocesan schools to continue teaching their errant ways and allows the use of Church building for CINO politicians to use.
To not speak out against a presidential candidate who says religions will have to change what they believe in and one who openly supports abortion up until birth is anti-Catholic and anti-Christian. If the archbishop can’t discharge his responsibilities, he and other bishops should resign.
It is gratifying to see the majority of comments here are critical of the Archbishop’s speech.
““No matter who wins next Tuesday, and no matter who loses, we are called to follow Jesus Christ as children of God and missionary disciples, to be faithful to Christ and to build God’s kingdom here on earth,” he continued.”
Doesn’t the Archbishop know that the bible says Jesus Christ will be King on earth only when He returns?
Jesus own words “Now is my kingdom not of this world.” When did He become king here on earth?
The “laundry list” of things wrong here that the
Archbishop went on to enumerate is proof itself that Christ is not King here on earth at this time. C’mon!
Yes, I agree with the power of prayer. At the same time, when we see a fire, we are required to try to put out the fire (with ACTION), and not just pray that the fire subsides.
Hillary Clinton said that “Laws have to be backed up with political will. And deep-seated religious beliefs have to be changed.” And, Mrs. Clinton actively supports partial-birth abortion, and will only support Judges who support abortion and same-sex marriage. Who will be able to look their kids in the eye if we allow these things to occur by not voting?
Donald Trump listed 20 impressive conservative pro-life Supreme Court Justices, and he supports the Hyde Amendment, religious liberty, etc.
We’re fortunate that the choice is easy this election.
Archbishop Gomez is obviously right in what he says, but to blithely ignore politics, the ‘judiciary’ etc., all of which still greatly affect human behavior is stupid. And the cowardice involved in utterly refusing to state publicly and explicitly that voting for pro choice/abortion politicians is catastrophic evil is beyond disgusting.
Even worse is hiding behind ‘conscience’ as the Pope and so many others do, implying the pro abortion support is thereby justified in all but those circumstances under which no better can possibly be done.
We, as Catholics do believe in all of us becoming Saints, but Archbishopishop Gomez is once again, trying to be PC; this is absolutely wrong, WRONG, my dear brothers & sisters in Christ, absolutely wrong. I cannot understand this position by most of our prominent Cardinals & Bishops, are they promoting not only a scandalous act but also sacrilegious !!! If the congregation as a Church recognizes this flaw in our Catholic hierarchy, what is happening to our PC magisterium ? Very sad, very sad !!!
Look, I’m old and tired of these Bishops, Archbishops, Cardinals standing on the side lines being careful not to lose their other deity ... “Ye can not serve God and mammon” (Matt. vi. 24) ... time to step up and speak out ... to hell with the consequences because hell is what you’ll be dealing with and since I have no intentions of carrying your sins upon my soul, I will call you out!
Time to speak up or step down because you are not doing your job staying silent… OR ... making a counter argument as this Archbishop has done here. All his points are valid but they are not issue here ... now ... at this particular moment in time.
There is only one issue for Catholics in this election ... that being abortion and make no mistake, abortion is murder ... the worst sin of all ... the taking of a life ... most especially an innocent….
I am way past apologising for offending anyone ... so if you find yourself upset with what I have written here ... maybe a bit of an examination of conscience is in order ... after all I am speaking of life and death here and can not be concerned about anyone’s feelings ... may Christ be with you all….
In December of 1985, it is reported that Our Lady of Medjugorje declared:
“...You will not have peace through the presidents but through prayer.”
Therefore, those of us who know this in our hearts, do thank you, Archbishop, for your affirmation of who is the proper ruler for humankind.
Anne, wow! I wish I lived in San Diego, that would be my parish. God Bless.
@jf, couldn’t agree more, we are in a truly sad, although temporary, situation. Easy to preach is very common among the comfortable. When the Truth is spoken without regard for ones own agendas, personal comforts and prestige, we may actually harvest the fruits which the AB speaks of.
This is still the first election that I recall that has become a single issue election. The platform of the Democrats clearly states that they support abortion and taxpayer funding of abortion. The Republican platform states a pro-life view and keeping the Hyde Amendment in place. Trump, with all his flaws, will appoint pro-life Supreme Court Justices.
words do nothing for the Church if our leaders do not do what they say. I have found that many a priests, bishop and even a pope says many things but does little to improve the situation themselves. sad but truthful
Certainly I agree with the Bishop. We all need to strive to become Saints and Jesus Christ is whom we all should be place first and foremost in all we do. And it this regard I wish the Bishop had put emphasis on the party who is against Abortion vs party that is okay with it.
Abortion is the greatest sin of our times and this election will be pivotal and although the Bishop stayed neutral I simply wished he had factored into the two imperfect presidential contenders their stance on Abortion.
Our Bishops need to put aside political correctness and fight like a combat warrior against Satan.
Prayer is often their mantra. Great saints pray hard and work relentlessly for the well-being of others.
Amen! God Bless You Archbishop Gomez!!
That is in part right. The other half missing is if democrats are elected, Christian persecution will be rampant. At least a priest in San Diego is teaching the whole story MUST READ: http://ic-sandiego.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/346150BUL161030.pdf