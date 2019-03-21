Nation | Mar. 21, 2019
Archbishop Chaput to College Students: Following God’s Will Is Answer to Dark Times
‘There’s some good in the world, and it’s worth fighting for,’ he told them, quoting The Lord of the Rings.
BISMARCK, N.D. — There’s a scene in the middle of The Lord of the Rings, a fantasy series written by Catholic author J.R.R. Tolkien, where the quest to destroy an evil, all-powerful ring seems to be utterly hopeless. Darkness and danger have surrounded and hounded Frodo, the little hobbit ultimately given the mission to destroy the ring, ever since he set foot out of the Shire, the idyllic and safe home he left behind for this quest.
