PHILADELPHIA — St. John Paul II’s encyclical Fides et Ratio will mark its 20th anniversary this year, on Sept. 14. Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia reflected on the encyclical in his essay “Believe That You May Understand” in the March 2018 issue of First Things.
Making the case that the 1998 encyclical on the relationship between faith and reason was a “prophetic” document that “confronts the crisis of truth within the Catholic Church herself,” the archbishop warned against “faddish” theology. Vigorous philosophy and good theology are, rather, mutually enriching. “Knowledge of the truth expands our freedom to love,” Archbishop Chaput said.
In an interview with CNA, he spoke more about the encyclical’s relevance for today.
How can the average Catholic benefit from Fides et Ratio, 20 years after its publication?
The first thing to know is that it’s not the sort of text you can browse like the Sunday paper. Fides et Ratio takes time to read and absorb. Most people are rightly focused on things like raising a family and earning a living. So a lot of good people may never read it. But that doesn’t lessen its importance for the average believer.
The main takeaway from Fides et Ratio is that learning how to think clearly, with the Church, in a mature and well-informed fashion, is vital. It’s every bit as crucial as feeling our religious convictions deeply. Sentiment isn’t enough, and that directly affects how we understand the role of conscience.
Christian faith is more than goodwill and kind intentions. Conscience is more than our personally sincere opinions. A healthy conscience needs a strong formation in the commonly held truths of the Catholic community. Without it, conscience can very quickly turn into an alibi machine. The world is a complicated place. It requires sound Catholic reasoning skills rooted in the teaching of the Church.
The trouble is that we’ve now had at least two generations of poor catechesis and very inadequate conscience formation. So when voices tell us to leave today’s hot-button moral decisions to the “adult consciences” of our people, we might want to agree — ideally — but before we do, we need to examine what exactly that means. We have a great many otherwise successful, credentialed adults who see themselves as Catholic but whose faith education stopped in the sixth grade. Recovering the discipline of good Catholic moral reasoning is urgent.
If someone finds himself or herself in a cultural or ecclesial environment dominated by poor philosophy and theology, how should he or she respond?
Ignore the nonsense, read, watch and listen to good Catholic material, and live your faith in conformity with what the Church has always taught. The basics still apply on marriage, sex, honesty and everything else. There are no “new paradigms” or revolutions in Catholic thought. Using that kind of misleading language only adds confusion to a confusing age.
If we’re in an environment with good philosophy and theology, what do we need to guard against?
Pride and complacency, and taking the blessing of good teachers and pastors for granted. All of us are called to be missionaries. We preach Jesus Christ best when we witness our faith well in the charity and justice of our daily actions.
Why do you think these problems of faith and reason are so recurring in our time?
Science and technology can seem — but only seem — to make the supernatural and sacramental implausible. The language of faith can start to sound alien and irrelevant. This is why we lose so many young people before they even consider religious belief. They’re catechized every day by a stream of materialist distractions that don’t disprove God, but create an indifference to him.
The Church is struggling with a lot of self-doubt. It’s natural in an age of rapid change. I think many Church pastors and scholars have simply lost confidence in the rationality of faith and the reliability of God’s word, without being willing to admit it. Instead, they take refuge in humanitarian feelings and social action. But you don’t need God for either of those things, at least in the short run. In the long run, God is the only sure guarantor of human rights and dignity. So we need to think our Christianity — deeply, faithfully and rigorously — as well as feel it.
Which is why Fides et Ratio is so important. It reminds us.
Habemus Papem… Chaput
Archbishop Chaput is right on. One of the great Catholic voices today.
Pope Benedict (The Great) used to list moral relativism as one of the greatest dangers.
John on Friday, Feb, 23, 2018 12:32 PM (EST):
“these massive teaching documents that are not really accessible to the average person…..the BISHOPS, like Chaput, need to get a clue and learn how to “implement” the teaching in a more effect way using modern media (television?)”
How bizarre!
These great teaching documents are readily available on the internet, and EWTN provides great accessibility to them via the PC and television, so that all, worldwide, can seek and learn, so bishops, priests and laity can print, imbibe and teach from them.
Thank you, Archbishop Chaput. Your words give hope.
My apologies, that should read -“understanding of the doctrines of creation, of humanity, of sin, of redemption, of the church. It is an entire re-orientation of the Catholic faith,” -Mohler
The bishop’s ivory-tower notions are completely out of touch with the average person. I am convinced that Church attendance has plummeted for the simply reason that the “community” aspect of parish life withered and died about two generations ago. We now come and go every Sunday in complete isolation from each other. There are no more parish socials or dances or carnivals, no shared experiences, no social network. Children aren’t learning social skills or the importance of volunteering, singles aren’t marrying in the Church and starting new families in the Church. It’s really just that simple. Papal encyclicals just won’t get it done. Sorry.
One of the biggest challenges, problems in the Church, IMHO, is what I call the “encyclical dead end”. The Holy Father the bishops issues these massive teaching documents that are not really accessible to the average person. Truth is beautiful, right? But not if they can’t understand it w/out getting MA’s in philosophy and theology. And then to compound matters, they “blame” the recipient for being to dumb, too lazy, etc.. Indeed, sloth abounds and there are blind guides in/out of the Church. BUT… at some point Mother Church, the BISHOPS, like Chaput, need to get a clue and learn how to “implement” the teaching in a more effect way using modern media (television?) so the average working person can receive, digest and consider it. It’s called evangelization, and they need to learn how to do it right and well. It happens ON THE STREET not in the rectory or the bishop’s mansion. Or even in the parish. We can either “damn the dummies” or we can “go out and make disciples”.
At least, we know there are some in the Church who have the courage to speak up and defend Church teaching. Thank you, Archbishop Chaput. We know of a few. It is too bad that it appears none are in the vatican, though. And I am just amazed how people like Cupich, Sarondo, Kaspar, Martin, etc., get away with the spin they do. It is as if there are forming a new church in their own image. Kudos to Chaput and others like Paprocki.
God bless Archbishop Chaput and Bishop Paprocki for your courage during these trying times. May the Holy Spirit continue to bless you with the wisdom and courage to speak the truth.
No doubt, one need only read the documents of Vatican II to see that there exists a deficiency in the ability of the hierarchy to affirm the complementary relationship between Faith and reason. For example, although it is true that there Is only One True God, The Ordered Communion Of Perfect Complementary Love, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity, the Moslems and the Jews do not worship the same God that Catholics do. In fact, the mere implication serves to change The Catholic Church’s understanding of the doctrines of creation, of humanity, of sin, of redemption, of the church. It is an entire re-orientation of the Catholic faith”.
The denial of The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque), is the source of all heresy; There Is only One Word of God, One Truth of Love Made Flesh, One Lamb of God Who Taketh Away The Sins of The World, Our Savior, Jesus The Christ, thus there can only be One Spirit of Perfect Love Between The Father and The Son, Who Proceeds from both The Father and The Son, in The Ordered Communion of Perfect Complementary Love, The Most Holy And Undivided Blessed Trinity.
It Is Through Him, With Him, and In Him, In The Unity Of The Holy Ghost (Filioque), that Holy Mother Church, outside which, there is no Salvation, exists.
One Bridegroom, One Bride, on Earth-
One Bridegroom, One Bride, (One Holy Mother Church), in Heaven.
Our Lady of Fatima, Destroyer Of All Heresies, Pray for us!
“And he said to me: Write: Blessed are they that are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith to me: These words of God are true.”
Let us Pray that a multitude of persons, even if it is at the moment of death, repent, believe, and come late to The Fold.
“But one of the soldiars with a spear pierced His Side, and immediately came there out Blood and Water.”
Great article and strong voice in a world filled with noise coming from all sides in the Church.
Why isn’t this man a cardinal? We need more like him.
Archbishop Chaput’s defense of Fides et Ratio in his repudiation of a New Paradigm on the Feast Day of the Chair of Peter marks a breaking of Ranks with the Pontiff, Fr Anthony Spadaro SJ, and Vat Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin. But not with the Office of the Chair of Peter. There is a salient difference that both he and Cardinal Gerhard Mueller respect. We cannot give credence or support to a form of messianism. We are obliged to repudiate it mopenly and fearlessly. Cardinal Mueller’s similar recent labeling of Paradigm Shift as a corruption of truth is refreshing, and hopeful for a vigorous counter reformation to the deformation of truth.
The problem is many of your fellow bishops here and around the world are saying something quite different including the leadership in the vatican .
God Bless You Archbishop Chaput! You should be the NEXT POPE!!!!!