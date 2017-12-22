VATICAN CITY — Newly-appointed American Ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, presented her letters of credential to Pope Francis in a meeting Friday morning, officially marking the beginning of her duties.
U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Gingrich to serve as the 11th ambassador to the Vatican in May, and she was approved Oct. 16 by the U.S. Senate, in a vote 70-23.
She succeeds Kenneth Hackett, the former head of Catholic Relief Services, who served as ambassador to the Holy See during Barack Obama’s second term as president.
Gingrich arrived in Rome with husband Newt Gingrich Nov. 6. Since arriving, she has participated in several events around Rome, including the North American College Thanksgiving dinner and a charity event hosted by St. Patrick’s American Community.
Callista Gingrich is the president of both Gingrich Productions in Arlington, Va. and the charitable non-profit Gingrich Foundation, and is a former Congressional aide.
She is also a long-time member of the choir at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
Newt and Callista married in 2000, after having a six-year affair while Newt was married to his previous wife. Newt converted to Catholicism in 2009 and explained, in a reflection for the Register how Callista’s witness as a Catholic brought him toward the faith.
He noted that he had attended Masses at the National Shrine where Callista sang in the choir, and she “created an environment where I could gradually think and evolve on the issue of faith.”
At the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast in 2011, he also cited Pope Benedict XVI’s 2008 visit to the U.S. as a “moment of confirmation” for him. At Vespers with the Pope, where Callista sang in the Shrine choir, Newt recalled thinking that “here is where I belong.”
The couple worked on a documentary together that was released in 2010, Nine Days That Changed the World, that focused on Pope St. John Paul II’s 1979 pilgrimage to Poland when the former Soviet bloc country was under a communist government.
The documentary explained how the Pope invigorated the faith of the Polish people in Jesus Christ during his pilgrimage there, and how the visit precipitated the fall of communism.
How is it that everybody knows about not throwing the first stone and no one seems to remember the words that followed that. Those who watch will not care whether she and her husband repented, they will remember what happened that required repentance. It was a tone-deaf appointment at best. It was a political reward for political support - I know that DC has been drowning in cronyism since long before Trump. I just prefer they didn’t use the Vatican in that way.
Very surprised that the National Catholic Register would allow the line about their affair to be included. Very disappointing for a paper of this caliber. Are all the other affairs and sins of people included in articles too. Don ‘t think so.
Sounds policital.
Redemption, forgiveness judge not, etc, does not matter here. Both have set a poor example for their families and associates. How many divorces between the two? President Trump should not have nominated her but look at his personal record. The pope should not have accepted her unless he did not know of her background. Just another weakening in my “modern” Catholic church..it`s very sad.
Wonderful Choice!!!! no need to mention the 6 ‘bad’years.. we are not privy to what happened. that’s gossip. The couple has done wonders in the Church and for the Church then. ..I don’ t like gossip, or unnecessarily incriminating people. Newt has done wonders for both the Church and the State.His wife is a wonderful Catholic with life experience to prove she has been the best Christian most of us could ever be. God bless you Newt and Callista! You make us proud. Our prayers are with you!
AGREE with Ken St. Denis and Jaunell…There was NO NEED to add the info (already well-known to most who would care) or snarky tone re: the affair. Shame on YOU, NCR Hanna B…I’m very, very surprised NCR allowed that.
This is the first time I’m reading all this about Calista and Newt. What can I say: I am reminded of JESUS’ words: “Judge not and you shall not be judged. Condemn not and you shall not be condemned.” I, also, know the 6th and 9th Commandments - “VI: You shall not commit adultery”—-AND “IX: You shall not covet your neighbors wife.” (This also applies to women re. our neighbor’s husband.) Life TODAY—-even in the Catholic Church—-often seems topsy-turvey and “upside-down!” But, no matter what, St. Paul tells us to “STAND FIRM IN THE FAITH.”
I never understood what Callista’s ‘witness as a Catholic’ consisted of. Newt was married and they were having an affair. I’m sure they have both changed their lives but ... the ‘witness’ comment always puzzles me. They are now doing wonderful work and their documentary of St. Pope John Paul II was beautiful.
Fortunately God’s mercy and forgiveness is available to anyone of faith who is repentant, confesses sins and vows to sin no more. We are all sinners saved by God’s grace.
They wantonly break all the rules. Newt is now the bandmaster for our “liar-in-chief”, Trump with full expose from Murdock and Fox News. He recently echoed Trump’s bashing of our intelligence agencies CIA, FBI and the NSA as “corrupt”. Here is a politician having been House Speaker, and who knows full well that the Russians have hacked the DNC Emails, and bellows a destructive and treasonous mouthful damning these American heroes.
It’s Callista who should be held morally accountable. It’s Newt who should be held both morally and judicially accountable for his statements.
John, Let he who is without sin throw the first stone! Apparently you don’t believe in repentance and redemption? Are you a saint John?? Have you no sins for which you need forgiveness and redemption? Even saints are sinners in need. Gingrich does not bring scandal because she is now living a good life. We cannot say the same about Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden.
Re the negative comments. I thought the Church was all about forgiveness and redemption. Whoever is without sin etc.
God knows the hearts of both Callista and Newt - I wish them well going into the current ‘den of thieves’ (Vatican).
May God use them for his divine purpose.
Was it really necessary to report that Newt Gingrich had a 6 year affair.This taints the article with partisan politics and was not needed
She was a bad choice to be ambassador to the Vatican! She was a home wrecker. Newt and Callista married in 2000, after having a six-year affair while Newt was married to his previous wife. The Vatican should not have approved her! The church has no credibility.
The veil does not hide your adulterous past
God bless your term as Madame Ambassador to The Holy See from The USA.
Hmmmm…..“created an environment where I could gradually think and evolve on the issue of faith.”
So that is what she was doing while having a six year affair with a married man?
It is written “Judge not, lest ye be judged.” However, I find it impossible NOT to judge Callista or Newt. Callista is the best we have to offer Pope Frances? Mercy! I wonder if her predecessor, Kenneth Hackett, was involved in a lengthy affair that resulted in Newton’s failed marriage? Callista and Newton also had multiple marriages. Maybe that doesn’t matter anymore?
WHY did the author of this article have to mention the 6 year affair between Newt & Callista?
That is no ones business but Newt & Callista. It, of course, wass not the best kept secret anyway. So Why let it be known to anyone who did not know it? THAT is yellow journalism at it’s worstand the author should be ashamed of him/or her self.
(Newt) explained…how Callista’s witness as a Catholic brought him toward the faith.”
Er, what might that “witness” have been?
What an interesting ambassador