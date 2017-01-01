YOU CARRIED ME
A Daughter’s Memoir
Plough Publishing House, 2017
179 pages, $19.99 (hardcopy)
Beginning Aug. 24, 1977, for five consecutive days, medics in a hospital in Iowa tried to kill Melissa Ohden.
But she was not born yet. She was 31 weeks into gestation when a doctor drained the amniotic fluid from her mother’s uterus and replaced it with saline solution. Within 48 hours he calculated the caustic fluid would burn her skin, incinerate her lungs and eventually cause her heart to stop. Dead, her corpse would miscarry onto the delivery table and be trashed as an abortion statistic.
But the procedure failed. Still within her mother’s womb after two days, a Pitocin drip was introduced to induce labor, and Melissa was delivered five days later. Suffering acute respiratory distress and weighing a mere 2 pounds 14.5 ounces, she still managed “a spontaneous weak cry.” Hearing the plaintiff plea, rather than abandoning her to die, a compassionate nurse nearby rushed her to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for severe medical complications. Two months later, she was welcomed into the loving arms of her adoptive parents and carried back to their home in Iowa.
The full details of Ohden’s abortion survival story are now chronicled in her new book You Carried Me: A Daughter’s Memoir. The author is a wife and the mother of two children. She is also the founder of Abortion Survivors Network.
At age 14, after learning the devastating truth of her abortion survival, she embarked on a complex 30-year journey to recover her sense of self-worth and to find the answers to her agonizing questions, including: “Where did I come from? Whose blood runs through my veins?” and “Why did you try to kill me?” En route, she established and re-established relationships, became a speaker for the pro-life movement, and discovered a new mission. As she defines it, “To be a voice not for myself, but for others.”
Ohden speaks with authority, merited by many courageous battles described in the book. She is a voice for those wounded by abortion. She is a voice for abortion survivors attacked or silenced by abortion advocates unable to reconcile their support for the murderous procedure with the existence of living survivors. She is a voice of forgiveness for the sorrowful who regret their abortions or their complicity in abortions. And she is a voice for the unborn who have no voice. As one mother told her, recalling how, as a pregnant teenager, Ohden’s voice had pierced her conscience while she sat, tearful, listening to her testimony, “I want you to know that you saved a life. You were a voice for my little girl when she didn’t have one.”
In the book, Ohden verifies her word with photocopies of original medical records she obtained from the day of her birth. Just one among many seemingly miraculous finds along her journey, not only did they finally reveal for Ohden the names of her birth parents (per author’s note, names “blacked out” to protect their identities), but they also provided corroborative evidence against those who called her a liar. As documented: “On August 24, saline infusion for an abortion was done but unsuccessful.”
In the end, Ohden’s story reveals joy, offers hope and inspires prayer. As she says, “God protected me to be a voice for the voiceless — and their mothers.” From her first “spontaneous weak cry” until now, Ohden continues her mission.
Jennifer Sokol writes from Shoreline, Washington.
If those who support abortion would just listen to the testimony of people like Melissa and Giana Jessen and not have their hearts changed then their hearts must be made of stone. What powerful witnesses for life.
This tragedy continues as so many women appear to have numbed consciences.. It is so very complicated as we see how far we have come in not protecting the most innocent and wondering what history will say about the culture that destroyed its own and sold their body parts for financial gain. The role of men has always been to protect and defend. Where are our men who freely procreate life and then walk away from the 2 lives…mom and baby. May God have mercy on these generations.
Donald Link. Abortion is a barbaric procedure at any stage of development. You speak glibly if “Humane competent treatment”. Well Donald, seems many abortion facilities have solved the problem. They inject the unborn infant’s heart with digoxin which stops it pretty much instantly. Is that the “humane competent treatment” of which you speak?? That is; Are you opposed to all abortions or just those which do not meet your definition of “humane and competent”?
dave gaetano The vast majority of supporters of PP in congress are Democrats. Watched the Debates. Hillary supported abortion though the entirety of pregnancy. MN legislature passed the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. It was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. Barack Obama voted against a law which required survivors of abortion be given appropriate medical care. He would have left Melissa Oden to die after she survived the abortion. Yet, the majority of Catholics, including great numbers of priests and nuns voted for him.
When a troubled teenager comes to abortion-performing Planned Parenthood, she is told her pregnancy is just a blob of tissue; but when a representative a of a biomedical firm comes to Planned Parenthood, he is asked which specific body part he wants to purchase for research. Deception and killing are Planned Parenthood;‘s modus operandi.
And yet Congress funds Planned Parenthood. This tells you all you need to know about Congress.
I listened to this woman tell her story at a crisis pregnancy fundraiser a couple years ago. The Democrats, including especially the “Jean’s” of this world need to buy the book and read her story. Abortion is a horrific crime against humanity and violation of “thou shall not kill!” A million + - since the tragic Supreme Court decision- fully supported by the Democrats who are tone deaf to stories like this.
What a sad story at the beginning with a beautiful grace-filled ending. Thank you Melissa for sharing. You are doing exactly God’s work - what He made you for and why He saved your life. God Bless You always and keep on your blessed path.
MY LORD AND MY GOD! This is the cry of my weary soul. I know that God is indeed in charge and this precious child of His has a special mission, as does each of us. Melissa is indeed in my prayers!
I can understand blacking out the names of the people but not the “hospital” where this gruesome event took place. At 31 weeks, it is almost too barbaric to contemplate and any facility that would do this should be given a wide berth for any other procedures as humane, competent treatment is obviously not available there.