Culture of Life | Nov. 23, 2017
A Prayer for Thanksgiving
Catholic blessing for your family feast.
Lord, we thank you
for the goodness of our people
and for the spirit of justice
that fills this nation.
We thank you for the beauty and fullness of the
land and the challenge of the cities.
We thank you for our work and our rest,
for one another and for our homes.
We thank you, Lord:
Accept our thanksgiving on this day.
We pray and give thanks through Jesus Christ our Lord.
Amen.
— from Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers via USCCB.org.
See Thanksgiving Day Mass readings here.
