Publisher's Note | Jul. 21, 2017

A Golden Opportunity

Michael Warsaw

An event earlier this month, 100 years in the making, presents Catholics in the United States with a very large opportunity.

I was grateful to have been able to attend the recent “Convocation of Catholic Leaders” in Orlando, Florida. Many of you followed the proceedings on EWTN.

During that nearly unprecedented four-day gathering of cardinals, bishops, religious sisters and brothers, leaders of movements and apostolates, and diocesan and parish leaders, discussion and dialogue sowed the seeds for what is hoped to be a nationwide renewal of faith.

The last time an event on this scale was held in the U.S. was in response to the country’s entry into World War I. The result was the creation of what would later become the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. The stakes are no less dire for our country today, with rampant secularism and narcissism, a preoccupation with gender ideology, and the overwhelming disregard for the dignity of human life. We must pray that the fruits of this convocation will truly renew the Church in the United States, acknowledged as “mission territory” by many of the speakers.

As I learned from my beloved mentor Mother Angelica, God gives us myriad opportunities in our lives to serve him and his Church, and how we act upon them can resound through eternity. This is one of those times.

God bless you!