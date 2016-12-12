Wayne Smith was a photographer for twenty years until a hereditary eye disease, retinitis pigmentosa, left him with near-total blindness and ended his career. The atheistic despair that followed led him to a suicide attempt — but after a period of prayer and searching, God granted him the gift of faith. He was baptized and initiated into the Catholic Church in 1996. Smith currently lives in the Chicago area where he operates an apostolate called Not By Sight Media with his wife, Miriam.
Since I became Catholic 20 years ago, I have gone to many different places throughout the United States, traveling alone with my white cane. It has been interesting (and frustrating) to discover how so many Catholics and Catholic organizations are blind to the blind. I can’t tell you how many times I have attended an unfamiliar parish or a seminar or devotion when I enter (or attempt to enter) the building and tap around looking for stairs, doors, meeting rooms and so on. There are people all around me but none of them comes up to offer any sort of help.
Even when I step out into the aisle to go up for Holy Communion there is often nobody that will come up and assist me. At times I ask for the help, but I usually wait to see if someone will volunteer without being asked. Sadly, more often than not, I have to ask, and the unfortunate soul whom I ask is often uncomfortable and unenthusiastic about offering assistance. Interestingly, there seems to be some sort of correlation between wealth and kindness. I could write an unofficial axiom: the wealthier the parish the less the voluntary help offered.
At the other end of the spectrum, when I travel in poorer areas or go to a place where many of the people are poor (and usually Protestant), I have people coming to me to offer help and assistance, often even taking the good soul out of his or her way. Having worked in a Franciscan ministry for the poor and the homeless I have learned how deep the faith of the poor can be and they are not afraid of losing anything for their help because they have little or nothing. There are different kinds of blindness, and some kinds can even be dangerous to our souls.
As an experiment, try calling the main number of your diocesan offices. When the receptionist answers simply say, “I am blind and new to this diocese. Can you tell me who I can talk to about what services, assistance and materials you have for the blind?” I am guessing that the receptionist will be confused and uncertain and try to pass you off to somebody (anybody) else just to end the contact. If I am wrong and Chicago is an exception, that would be great news.
And the struggles aren’t exclusive to the blind. Catholics with other disabilities have their own obstacles to overcome in the Church. Here in Chicago we have a parish, St. Stanislaus Kostka, that was designated as the “Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy” for the Archdiocese of Chicago. With the recent Jubilee Year of Mercy such a “Sanctuary of Mercy” would seem to have been an obvious place of focus. But St. Stanislaus Kostka is not handicapped accessible! I used to be a member of that parish and I strove for year after year to have a ramp installed. I was always told that it was part of the plan for the parish, but whenever extra money came in, it always went to other purposes. I was reassured that staff was always available to help those in walkers or wheelchairs to enter, but I have been there when this was not the case.
The Archdiocese even held a conference on discrimination at this church where the disabled were being systematically discriminated against. It seems that discrimination and exclusion are hard to accept, but easy to become blind to.
What do sighted people really see?
There is an organization in New York City called the Xavier Society for the Blind that provides a wealth of resources for blind Catholics. Visit them at XavierSocietyForTheBlind.org.
I am a former Ophthalmic nurse, now a realtor, and over the course of the last 4 years, I have had the privilege of meeting a very severely disabled young woman. She has been disabled since the age of 14, due to a diving accident. And, there is no such words in her vocabulary as, “I can’t.” She is truly incredible.
Through helping her to buy an apartment, I discovered that her particular needs were more than most apartment buildings have to offer, with regard to access in and out of the parking garage and the entrances to the building. In my search for her dream apartment, I discovered only 2 apartment buildings which had the desired means of access which she needed. Her needs were such that the floor of the underground garage leading to the interior of the building, had to be level. If there was a ramp which sloped, her arms were not strong enough to help propel herself up any such ramp.
She moved into her apartment and with her help, the condominium management was able to implement changes which were in the pipeline already.
I think that many of these comments are rather unkind. Surely, a phone call ahead of a initial visit to a church in a new neighbourhood would be the wise step to take” Have a friend accompany you.
In my own parish, I don’t know of any blind parishioners, but I will find out from the parish secretary, and try to discover what needs they have, and how our present facilities could be improved.
From my days as a nurse, I do know that the public is nervous around blind people, not because they are unfeeling, but because they do not want to hurt. Your response will be, “but, we are hurt.”
I know of a brilliant and blind computer programmer, who had a special terminal built so that he could do his job. One of the things he hated most was when people would skirt around the fact that he was blind, to the point of saying.“How long have you been….....er…..mmmmmm….?” “Do you mean, how long have I been blind?” He was very independent.
Give us a chance, and I am sure you will be pleased with the result.
Thank you for posting your thoughts on this subject. I admit that the thought sometimes crosses my mind that some people in our present society might not think it is politically correct to assume someone might need help, even with a white cane, as silly as that may sound. I do think it is worth the risk of being rejected to ask if someone needs help though.
This is Wayne the blind guy. I saw this comment and then it was gone but I think it is worth looking at. Sadly, there are some people with disabilities who are rude and thoughtless just like any other people. Patty has come to the best conclusion. If a disabled person is rude when you offer help remember, it is merciful to admonish a sinner.
It’s difficult to read of the obliviousness you’ve experienced. It certainly will make more observant. The only thing I can add is that I’ve had the experience several times of being told No, I don’t need any help, when I thought someone looked like they could use a hand. Once was with a man using a walker, another time was a blind man walking toward a closed door. Actually they seemed annoyed or maybe embarrassed that they’d brought my attention, and then I was embarrassed that I’d asked when they were apparently fine! So, this has made me hesitant a few times. It’s not always easy to tell who is managing fine and who could use help. I guess the answer (what would Jesus do?!) is to always offer, and if it’s not needed, at least it was offered.
It is distressing to read an article such as this, because it is unfortunately too true. Catholics are not immune to secularism, which has become a prominent feature in our society and even promoted by Catholics in important political positions. So what has this got to do with helping a blind person? Secularism has side effects that are decidedly anti social, or self serving, which tend to numb individuals to freedom of expression, or compassion, releasing these personal attributes and responsibilities to others, such as government or professional social agencies. This is not likely to change, unless we change as a society and relearn how we can communicate and actually touch one another.
Faith filled Christians, wherever they are found do not display anti social behavior. The Holy Spirit is a Lover and a Communicator, attributes abundantly displayed through the example and actions of Jesus, whom Christians are asked to emulate. This is a good season to kneel at the feet of baby Jesus and ask to become innocent and childlike so that we can express ourselves through Spirit filled hearts.
I’ve been temporarily disabled by an accident and experienced the same thing at our very small rural parish.
Sadly, I’m pretty sure if I’d visited the local Baptist or Pentecostal church instead I’d have been greeted, welcomed, assisted to a seat and possibly visited at home that same evening. Maybe even brought a hot meal. Catholics need to learn from our separated brethren. I don’t know why we are so lacking in reaching out to each other but it’s certainly a problem.