Your Mission on Earth is Your Path to Holiness

You — yes, you — are called to become a saint among saints.

“A Christian cannot think of his or her mission on earth without seeing it as a path of holiness... Each saint is a mission, planned by the Father to reflect and embody, at a specific moment in history, a certain aspect of the Gospel.” —Pope Francis, Gaudete et Exsultate

At 4:00 this morning I woke up ready to take on the world. The house was asleep and unanswered emails were calling...

Every morning, there is a decision to be made: Do I choose work, or do I choose working with God, for God, in God? Starting the day with prayer, I listen to Him and He listens to me. With words or without. Marinating in His Word. Allowing His Word to penetrate my heart and “flavor” my day.

Life is never easy, but it is so much more joyful to travel with saints. Saints with a small “s” refers to the “holy ones” mentioned throughout Scripture. Who are the “holy ones”? They are people like you and me who renew our commitment to choose God first, day after day.

Every parent notices how each of their children wakes up. Some sit in their bed and read a book. Others run straight out the front door and play in their PJs. Some simply announce that they are hungry. Others just want to snuggle. Right now, there is a 4-year-old who stumbled out of her bed at 5 a.m., crawled into my cozy chair, and is sleeping with her curly top on my arm. The only thing she wants every morning when she wakes up is a snuggle. To be held. To connect. To rest in mommy or daddy’s arms. And then tanked-up, she is ready to go for a few more hours, and then she wants to snuggle again.

Sprinkling time to rest with God throughout your day is how you become a saint among saints. Go straight to God when you wake up, and put your morning, your day, your life, in His hands. Lean on his shoulder. Let Him hold you. Connect. Rest in your Father’s arms.

Not sure where to start? “I AM: Rewrite Your Name - Reroute Your Life” by Chris Stefanick is a good place to start for anyone. I just finished it this morning (Wow!) Have a Bible handy? Start with the Resurrection stories. Set up a place in your home that makes it easier to pray. If you have a family, then involve the kids. Pray with your spouse (the Couple Prayer Series by Deacon Bob and Kathy Ovies is an oldie but a goodie!)

Holiness is for everyone. You — yes, you — are called to become a saint among saints.