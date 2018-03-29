ABOVE: Photo of Sister Jean by Natalie Battaglia, courtesy of Loyola University Chicago. BELOW: Courtesy of Loyola University Chicago.

Showdown with Sister Jean of Loyola-Chicago

Michigan vs. Loyola-Chicago, Catholic Loyalties and Keeping Perspective During Holy Week

As an avid sports fan, alumnus of the University of Michigan, and one who has served the Catholic Church professionally for almost 30 years, I’ve gotten used to the question, “How can you cheer for Michigan when they play (fill-in-the-blank Catholic university).” It’s most frequently occurred when we’ve played Notre Dame, given the epic gridiron rivalry the Wolverines and Fighting Irish have waged.

During my years in Steubenville, Ohio, the issue came up on the “George Kellas Radio Talk Show,” hosted by the late Kellas, a Greek Orthodox Christian and Ohio Valley news and sports media icon, and his co-host, a lapsed Catholic who was rather open about his living contrary to Church teaching.

“How can you, as a Catholic, root against Notre Dame?” the co-host indignantly asked me at one point.

I paused, smiled and then said, “Because it’s not a matter of faith and morals” (see CCC 891-92).

“I like that,” Kellas chimed in cheerfully. “I like that.”

And now with Michigan set to face Loyola University Chicago, a Jesuit institution, in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four on Saturday, the question has come up once again, especially with the endearing Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM, serving as the Ramblers’ spiritual guide and number-one fan and university ambassador.

“I support the basketball queen, Sister Jean, aka the bride of Christ,” a Catholic friend texted me, deliberately misspelling my alma mater for playfully disparaging effect . “Go Loyola. Ramble those Wolverine-ies!”

Hey, I wish Sister Jean and Loyola the best, and if they knock off Michigan it’ll sting a little less than, say, if it were Ohio State, which also happens to be Michigan’s biggest gridiron rival. Although I love “Pope Urban” Meyer, and one of my godchildren is a huge Buckeye fan. I strive to be a gridiron ecumenist. But I digress.

Still, let me remind everyone that the Church’s God-given commission to make disciples of all nations includes the students, faculty and staff at secular institutions like the University of Michigan (cf. Matthew 28:18-20). So banish us to the missionary peripheries if you will, but the Good Lord and Pope Francis feel otherwise. And, no, that last linked photo of Pope Francis and Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was not photoshopped.

But enough about “Faith, Family and Football,” in that order, as much as I am wont, if you’ll pardon my expression, to preach on that subject. I’m here to talk about “Heaven, Home and Hoops,” again, in that order. In that light, Michigan has its own Catholic bona fides. Head Coach John Beilein is a faithful Catholic, having played at Wheeling Jesuit University (then known as “Wheeling College”), and coached at Le Moyne and Canisius, both Jesuit collegiate institutions.

Not to mention that Michigan boasts many Catholic alumni and other people of goodwill. So we’ll have plenty of prayer power on our side.

Some have wondered what happens when Catholics collide in praying for two opposing athletic squads. Well, a reality check to be sure. Nothing wrong with asking God to help you play your best and even help your team to victory. Cuz I’d rather give witness as a gracious winner than a gracious loser any day. But victory without heaven and home first is ultimately rather hollow, while a crushing defeat handled with the right outlook can be a character-building experience.

However, given that Sister Jean didn’t have Loyola advancing to the Elite Eight, let alone the Final Four, I submit she is spiritually well-positioned to console the Ramblers if their Cinderella season ends on Saturday night. Just sayin.’

And besides, Sister Jean remembers and can always cherish Loyola’s 1963 national championship. Yeah, I know. Michigan won one too in 1989, though, I reckon we’re more overdue for another one.

But someone has to win this game and someone has to lose, and God can ultimately work it to the good of both sides, if we/they are so disposed (cf. Romans 8:28).

Which brings us to Holy Week. Given that I’ve been helping out on the RCIA team at St. Fabian’s in Farmington Hills, Michigan, I have Easter Vigil duties on Saturday evening. I must confess I felt relieved when I learned Villanova and Kansas would be playing in the prime-time game (8:49 p.m. EDT), which means many of their respective fans, particularly those who are parish priests, will have to miss the game altogether, or watch it after the fact, because the Easter Vigil understandably takes precedence. “Heaven, Home and Hoops” has its own crosses.

And that includes me as well, because Michigan and Loyola start at 6:09 p.m. EDT, which means the game will likely not end by the time the Easter Vigil begins at St. Fabian’s (8:30 p.m. EDT.) Don’t worry, I’ll be on time for the Vigil. After all, I wouldn’t want to cause scandal to my brothers and sisters in Christ, or anyone else for that matter (see CCC 2284-87). Yet, I admit, if needed, I’ll probably take a quick and discreet glance at my silenced iPhone to check the final score early on at the Vigil, for which I argue the Lord will cut me some slack, and which will also aid me in then “seeking that which is above” (Colossians 3:1-2).

In any event, regardless of the game’s outcome and all good-natured kidding aside, the liturgical overlap of the Easter Vigil will hopefully serve as a timely reminder to Catholic fans of both teams that what unites us is far greater than what divides us, namely, joining together to joyously proclaim, “Christ is risen! He has risen indeed!”