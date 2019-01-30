Patty and Joe Ritter

“Death Be Not Proud”

A Catholic couple flourishes under the crucible of cancer

I remember meeting Patty Ritter at a reunion of the Father Gabriel Richard High School (FGR) Class of 1980. I mainly lived outside my native Michigan from 1993 through 2015, so I didn’t see much of my high school classmates during that period. Reunions every five years or so were a welcome exception.

Patty and Joe Ritter (my former FGR classmate) had been married for a few years when I first met Patty. I could quickly see that Patty was well-suited for Joe, who is very sociable, funny and a great organizer, including for our reunions and other activities. Joe was very much himself around Patty, a good sign that he and his spouse were matched well, as was Patty’s smile as Joe shared humorous remembrances with his former classmates. Patty was smart, feisty and had the quick wit of a lawyer, and she was also kind.

Patty would refer to Joe as “the love of my life.” When Patty was diagnosed with cancer some 15 years ago—and particularly during her pronounced battle the last three years—Joe personified that love. On their wedding day in July 1993, Joe vowed to Patty, “I promise to be true to you in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health. I will love you and honor you all the days of my life.” And so he was and so he did. And the serenity Joe displayed amid his sorrow—on the day of Patty’s funeral—was a further testament to the Christ-centered love they shared until the end.

“Patty made a lot of good decisions throughout her life,” her sister Caroline said, “but she shared that this was the best decision she ever made. For over 25 years Patty and Joe were best friends.”

Joe and Patty shared many things in common, most importantly faith and family. They both came from big Catholic families and they loved each other and their children, Joey and Rachel. They also enjoyed football and other sports. And even though they were a “House Divided,” with Patty an alumna of the University of Michigan and Joe an alumnus of intrastate rival Michigan State, they kept things in perspective. That was something Patty, I and other Catholic Wolverines had to remember when we rather unexpectedly lost to Michigan State on the last play of the 2015 football game. It was our opportunity to say, “I’m glad somebody enjoyed how that game ended.”

“I’m really looking forward to a great season of football” Patty texted me late the following August, “and a few revenge victories over MSU and OSU (Ohio State).

“Thank you for your continued prayers,” she added. “It means so much to have so many people in my corner! Take care, God bless, and Go Blue!”

And it meant much for Joe, her children and her friends and other family to have Patty’s inspirational witness, particularly these last three years. Patty often returned the love of Joe and their children through her tremendous perseverance, never giving up when giving in would’ve been humanly understandable. During her protracted struggle, Patty courageously endured multiple rounds of chemotherapy, her spirit shining brightest when her flesh was at its weakest.

Joe would give friends and family updates via CaringBridge over the last few years, and then also, in the last 1.5 months, via text. By late November 2018, Joe conveyed that Patty’s cancer had spread to her lungs, bones, brain and liver. The many treatments had ultimately proven ineffective.

“Her doctor was in tears telling us this,” Joe texted that night. “Patty did everything the doctors told her to do. One brave woman she is.”

“She battled greatly,” Joe wrote on the evening of Jan. 16, hours after Patty had died. “Years of different cancers, multiple trips to Houston and the University of Michigan (hospital). . . . She was a warrior. I don’t know anyone stronger than her.”

“Her legacy will surely be her fierce determination as she fought anal cancer in the last few years of her life,” affirmed Caroline. “Her spirit will continue to resonate with those who loved her.”

We pray for the repose of Patty’s soul and the consolation of her family and friends in the days, weeks and years going forward. Yet, as Caroline and Joe attest, cancer would not have the last word, indeed could not have the last word with Patty Ritter, who lives beyond us—and yet—remains united with us in the Mystical Body of Christ.

“In the recent weeks I have been unable to respond as I might have,” Patty shared through her brother Bill to the many gathered for her funeral Mass at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Church in Jackson, Michigan. “But I would like you to know that during the dark times your acts of kindness, your thoughts and prayers, helped to fill the void. Let me now take this opportunity to tell you that I am truly grateful for all the kindness that you showed me, and I would like to say to you, ‘Thank you.’”