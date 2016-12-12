Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and their daughter Suri. (Reuters)

Suri Cruise at Catholic School

In response to pressure from his wife, Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise reportedly has allowed the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Suri, to attend a Catholic preschool in Massachusetts.

Cruise is a high-profile member of the controversial Scientology sect.

According to a report published Oct. 13 by the Daily Mail, Suri has been enrolled at the Catholic Charities Yawkey Center for Early Education and Learning in Boston.