Father Emil Kapaun

Blogs | Oct. 14, 2009

Medal of Honor for Hero Priest?

Tom McFeely

According to The Associated Press, outgoing Army Secretary Pete Geren has endorsed awarding a posthumous Medal of Honor to Korean War chaplain Father Emil Kapaun.

Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also endorsed awarding the nation’s highest military honor to Father Kapaun, who died in a Chinese prisoner of war camp after being captured seven months earlier while serving as an Army captain and chaplain.

Go here to read The Associated Press article. And go here to access the website that has been set up to promote the cause for Father Kapaun’s canonization.