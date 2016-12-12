Blogs | Oct. 14, 2009
Medal of Honor for Hero Priest?
According to The Associated Press, outgoing Army Secretary Pete Geren has endorsed awarding a posthumous Medal of Honor to Korean War chaplain Father Emil Kapaun.
Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has also endorsed awarding the nation’s highest military honor to Father Kapaun, who died in a Chinese prisoner of war camp after being captured seven months earlier while serving as an Army captain and chaplain.
Go here to read The Associated Press article. And go here to access the website that has been set up to promote the cause for Father Kapaun’s canonization.
Comments
Join the Discussion
We encourage a lively and honest discussion of our content. We ask that charity guide your words. By submitting this form, you are agreeing to our discussion guidelines. Comments are published at our discretion. We won't publish comments that lack charity, are off topic, or are more than 400 words. Thank you for keeping this forum thoughtful and respectful.The time period for commenting on this article has expired.
Comments are no longer being accepted on this article.
Tom McFeely