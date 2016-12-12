Blogs | Oct. 6, 2009

Mass Translations Video

Tom McFeely

Rome Reports has released this short video encapsulating the reasons why a new English translation of the Roman Missal is being prepared.

The new translation is now entering the final stages of approval, and it is expected to be introduced into widespread liturgical use in about two years.

Cardinal George Pell of Sydney, Australia, who heads the Vatican’s Vox Clara committee that is charged with overseeing the international project to create a new English translation, says in the video, “The main goal of the translations is to get them accurate, faithful to the Latin. But also beautiful, strong and compelling English. And that means a lot of hard work.”

The Register has published numerous articles about the upcoming translation. These highly informative articles are available by searching our archive — but many of them can be accessed only by subscribers, a reminder of why it’s crucial to subscribe to the Register if you want to be a well-informed Catholic American!