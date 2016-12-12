Blogs | Oct. 9, 2009

Cardinal Newman Society: Boston College Required to Provide Contraceptives

Tom McFeely

In an amended press release issued today, the Cardinal Newman Society acknowledged it omitted some important relevant facts in reporting this week that Boston College’s student health plan covers contraception.

The amended press release states,

Since releasing this report, we have learned that Massachusetts state law requires insurers to provide coverage for contraceptive drugs when other prescription drugs are covered, and also for contraceptive outpatient services when other outpatient services are covered. The law exempts churches and institutions controlled or substantially supported by a church, but Boston College is legally controlled by an independent board of trustees, not the founding Jesuit order.

Our report incorrectly suggested that Boston College’s student insurance coverage was not required under state law.

A Boston College spokesman has also confirmed in communications to alumni that the student insurance plan does not cover elective abortion.