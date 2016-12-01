Pilgrims flock around a statue of Mary at Medjugorje. (Reuters)

Blogs | Oct. 7, 2009

Bosnian Cardinal: Vatican Will Release Medjugorje Directive

Tom McFeely

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Cardinal Vinko Puljic of Vrhbosna, president of the bishops’ conference of Bosnia, said he expects the Vatican will soon release a directive — perhaps before the end of this year — that will address the Marian apparitions that allegedly are occurring at Medjugorje.

Go here to access the article posted at Reuters’ FaithWorld blog about the matter. It includes some useful background about the controversy over Medjugorje, and about recent actions undertaken by Medjugorje’s local bishop, Bishop Ratko Peric of Mostar-Duvno.

A more detailed report about Bishop Peric’s most recent comments about Medjugorje is available in this Sept. 28 Catholic News Service article.

Our Rome correspondent Edward Pentin is monitoring the issue closely, and will report in more detail if and when it is confirmed that Rome does intend to address aspects of this controversial issue in a new document. To date, the Vatican has neither confirmed nor rejected the validity of the apparitions reported at Medjugorje.