Bishop Fellay Remains Intransigent

Tom McFeely

A full restoration of the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X to union with Rome does not appear imminent, if a recent interview given by the society’s superior general is any guide.

The Reuters FaithWorld blog has posted excerpts from the interview Bishop Bernard Fellay conducted with the Tradition magazine published by the SSPX in South Africa. His comments are significant, as the Vatican and the society will soon begin direct discussions about the doctrinal differences that separate the society from the Church.

Bishop Fellay gives no hint that the SSPX is prepared to give ground in these talks with respect to any of its objections to the documents of the Second Vatican Council, and he insists that the only solution to the problems confronting the Church is “a return to the past.”

In a letter in March to the world’s bishops, Pope Benedict XVI stated that “acceptance of the Second Vatican Council and the post-conciliar magisterium of the Popes” is a fundamental doctrinal requirement for restoration of the SSPX to full unity with the Church.

