Tom Hoopes is Vice President of College Relations and writer in residence at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He has written for the Register for more than 20 years and was its executive editor for 10. His writing has appeared in First Things’ First Thoughts, National Review Online, Crisis, Our Sunday Visitor, Inside Catholic and Columbia. He has served as press secretary for the Chairman of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee. He and his wife, April, were editorial co-directors of Faith & Family magazine for 5 years. They have nine children.
After yesterday’s opening of the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, many in the media are taking a look back at the presidency of George W. Bush after a little time to put it in perspective, and the results do a Catholic heart good: Former fierce critics are acknowledging the kindness and accomplishments of the man.
When millions of Catholics see Bush standing in between Presidents Clinton and Obama in those pictures, surely we remember him more fondly than ever.
Because of the abortion extremism of Bill Clinton, pro-life Catholics were rooting for Bush to win. When he did, pro-lifers cheered. When Gore challenged the win, pro-lifers took action.
If you were on faithful Catholic e-mail lists back then, you remember the Lepanto 2000 Rosary Crusade. Organizers gathered 570,000 Rosary pledges and prayed for a pro-life victory in the contested election. These were shortly followed by the emails celebrating how Lepanto 2000 had triumphed. Key dates in Bush v. Gore happened to fall on Dec. 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and Dec. 12, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
No one seriously considered him Mary’s Chosen One, but the dates were suggestive. When his term started, hopes rose higher still.
On the first weekday of his presidency, the newly inaugurated president announced to the 2001 March for Life that he was re-instating the Mexico City Policy of Ronald Reagan, stopping federal funding of overseas abortion.
On the sixth day of his presidency, Bush made an unprecedented visit to the home of Washington Archbishop Theodore McCarrick to chat with him and plan another unprecedented meeting: A February gathering of 37 Catholic leaders. The picture from that meeting, showing Bush joking with Mother Agnes Mary Donovan of the Sisters of Life, brought joy to the hearts and tears to the eyes of Catholics who had fought in the trenches — and back benches — of politics their whole lives.
The only time the Clinton administration had united Catholics that way was when all eight U.S. cardinals protested President Clinton’s veto of the partial-birth abortion ban.
Bush told our Catholic leaders that the partnerships he had proposed between the government and faith-based initiatives was to be his first step in a grand pro-life plan: first, service; then legislation.
In March, millions of Catholics were basking in the new president’s world once again: He cut the ribbon of the John Paul II Cultural Center in Washington, D.C., praising John Paul for the culture of life. The night before the dedication, Bush filled the White House with Catholic leaders and said, “The best way to honor Pope John Paul II, truly one of the great men, is to take his teaching seriously.”
Of course, there were dark shadows even on those bright days: President Bush was miles away from Pope John Paul II on the death penalty and (we would soon find out) war. His cabinet was stocked with pro-abortion Republicans — the kind who might recognize Bush’s faith as authentic and find it “useful,” not refreshing. Then, on Aug. 10, Bush signed an order allowing funding for limited research on existing lines of fetal stem cells and serious pro-life jitters started.
Sept. 11 stopped them. The cover of the Register was an eerily lit shot of the Ground Zero destruction that looked like a postmodern cathedral, with rescue workers raising the American flag, and a call-out quote of the scriptural words George W. Bush had used to comfort the nation: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me.”
When the United States went to war in Afghanistan — on Oct. 7, the Lepanto feast of Our Lady of the Rosary — even L’Osservatore Romano seemed to cheer Bush on. The Register did, too, with a Father Richard John Neuhaus-penned editorial “Just War Returns.”
Meanwhile, we urged Americans to take advantage of the moment to encourage another New Awakening. In editorials like “Don’t Be at a Loss for Words,” “Love America” and “How America Can Be Great,” the Register’s advice was to double-down on “God Bless America” and the spirit of helping others and accomplish plank one of Bush’s pro-life plan.
It didn’t turn out that way.
In the months and years to come, we found ourselves vociferously insisting on John Paul II’s argument that invading Iraq was not a just cause of war — but we also found ourselves arguing with the anti-Iraq war company we were in.
Michael Moore epitomized a growing anti-Bush hysteria by claiming that the war was about Dick Cheney’s personal profit, or that the Bush family had dark ties to the Middle East, or that Bush was obviously a ridiculous figure because he was reading a story about goats to elementary school children on the morning of 9/11.
That was all nonsense. Bush’s mistakes grew out of his fear for Americans’ safety, not his grasping for money. The best critique of Bush’s first term is Bush’s own Second Inaugural Address. It shows what he learned and what he would change going forward.
But pro-family forces were disappointed in Bush. Bush promoted traditional marriage in his first term, when he needed pro-family people’s support. In the second term, when we needed his support, he did a lot less.
But perhaps Catholics’ disappointment in Bush is tied to their unrealistically high hopes in Bush. Consider his:
- He put Chief Justice John Roberts* and Justice Samuel Alito on the bench of the Supreme Court, arguably putting the nation one vote away from overturning Roe v. Wade (*After last July’s Obamacare decision, pro-life articles have to put an asterisk by Roberts’ name).
- He took the GOP’s Contract With America per-child tax credit and raised it significantly. His opponents still haven’t been able to take that away, and we heads of large families rely on it to make ends meet.
- He gave us the 2004 Unborn Victims of Violence Act (as contrasted with Obama, who tried to stop “born alive” protection three times).
- In addition to the Mexico City Policy, Bush cut off funding for the UNFPA, a U.N. agency friendly to China’s one-child policy. His administration was cited by Austin Ruse for bravery at the United Nations.
- He said he would sign a ban on human cloning, but Congress never sent him one.
- His administration attempted to keep federally-controlled drugs from being used in assisted suicides in Oregon, but judicial sins of commission and congressional sins of omission prevented that from happening.
- And one that was close to Catholics’ heart: He signed into law a measure designed to save Terri Schiavo when her former husband got permission to starve her to death. Saving Terri was John Paul II’s last request to the United States before his death; the Eucharist was Terri’s last meal (Obama said his greatest mistake in the Senate was allowing Bush to try to save Terri).
Yes, Bush made his share of mistakes. But he also withstood the withering hatred of the abortion industry’s supporters in the media and politics and defended innocent life. For that we owe him thanks.
@Steven Barrett—You could start at http://www.nationalrighttolifenews.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/statsre.jpg. The most recent year for which data appear to be available is 2008. According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2008 there were an estimated 1,212,400 abortions in the USA. Dividing by 365.25 gives 3319 abortions per day.
Better to kill babies then to risk sending them off to school and have them killed by a bad guy with a gun. Lunatics will always find a way to get a gun. Why disarm the good guys? Hitler disarmed the people too!
Tim S…....Where are the red-hot pro-life politicians? Other than Fox, where is the coverage on the Philadelphia abortion doctor? He will likely get off!
Our country my not survive this socialist administration. Pray GOD has mercy on us all!
Where did you find the 3K number of abortions performed daily? Even Bob “Slide Rule” McNamara made an attempt to be more precise when he gave his body counts during his stint as Kennedy’s and LBJ’s defense secretary. Granted, two thousand+deaths by firearms (“only” since Sandy Hook, just under a half-year ago) don’t match up to the figures you’re using (providing they are accurate.) Wouldn’t it be refreshing, for once to see as much outcry coming from the anti-abortion lobbying organizations against the firearms industry and its biggest loudmouths and excusers (i.e., NRA’s Wayne LaPierre, Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, Atty. Porter, the new NRA Pres., e/a) who are reaping enormous profits and speaking fees, (“respectively”) as they are against their usual favorites on their list of “usual suspects” supporting abortion rights. As for myself, I just couldn’t imagine having to deal with finding out a child I worked hard to save from being aborted, only to find out he/she was gunned down in a school, and knowing I could’ve done at least something to prevent the needless loss of life, but no, I elected to stick to a narrowly scripted agenda of what passes for conservative “thinking.” My Lord, what would our local and higher “real prolife movement leaders” think of me, or you, you, and you, if they found us linking arms with people who are sick and tired of our national cowboy mentality towards “settling things” by sticking with our guns, regardless the long ranging moral and psychic costs that’ll be the lasting interest payments to come with today’s butcher bill. Hey fellow prolifers, anybody interested in real fair and balanced thoroughly comprehensive and universal political background checks to see who’s really been prolife before they get a single penny.
“Even his wife is sounding off on wanting ‘marriage equality’ and he stands aside.” Laura Bush is actually an adult, in case there was any question about this, and therefore doesn’t need her husband or anyone else to step in when she expresses her views. If Catholics want the larger society to care more about aborted babies, maybe they should demonstrate that they themselves care about what happens to children after they’re born. (BTW, President Obortion—gee, that’s clever.)
I understand the attempt here to point out areas where George W. was head’s above President Obortion- but we have to discuss how the lukewarm approach by pro-life politicians isn’t cutting it. If they believe that an unborn child is a human being, then you have to confront the reality that 3000 such human beings are being systematically killed in “health centers” across America. On 9-11, 3000 Americans were killed and the politicians went into overdrive- for good reason. But 3000 unborn children killed yesterday, today and tomorrow, and where is the overdrive? Lukewarm doesn’t inspire, lukewarm is not cutting it- why spend time praising lukewarm? After leaving office, George W. decided to not talk about anything political- so- what happened to his pro-life convictions? Even his wife is sounding off on wanting “marriage equality” and he stands aside. This is not the time to praise the lukewarm politicians, it is time to find red-hot, on fire politicians who want to save 3000 innocent children today and will prioritize the mission to defend life. We have followed the lukewarm off the cliff like lemmings- enough already.
Keep drinking the kool-aid! Satan is laughing all the way to hell!
Please spare us from OT proof-texting and predictions of so many evils to come under Obamacare. Has anybody remembered who was really holding the so-called “death panels” Sarah Palin was railing about un ‘09? It was the insurance companies, not the government. Insurance companies that could legally play God and get away with it because of all their money and damned arrogance. Come to think about it, does anybody see a connection between the relatively recent smear campaign to dissuade the 25-35 year olds from signining up, thus cratering the Affordable Health Care progam’s amount of membership neccessary to succeed? There they go again.
Our progressive, liberal courts killed Terri Schiavo, not the Bush family. It will only get worse under Obamascare. What GOD must think of this society!?! Abortion, euthanasia, gay marriage, etc. The question is will he spare our society if there is just one moral person left?
I am a strong catholic in my faith. speak for yourself, not all of us thank God for the wonderful Bush and his family. remember Terri Schiavo .
Let’s praise Bush for his efforts to reduce AIDS in Africa; perhaps the only lasting significant pro-life act he took as president. But let’s not be blind to that “cake walk” he dragged through in Iraq when he should’ve been putting tighter screws to the Taliban, not allowing bin Laden to escape in Tora Bora among other lapses of judgment that have allowed us to be played like a cheap violin by the likes of Hamid Kharzai, the Thieu of his time. Bush also let his neo-cons, starting with the chief of the draft-dodging weasels of the VN era, “Darkside Dick” Cheney to call the shots and look at what we’ve been left with. Bush’s track record in other areas he could’ve been at least more attentive to left us with the greatest heist of the middle class’ savings and pensions since the darker and even more unregulated days of ‘29. Oh, but that wasn’t enough for the Bush gang because he even wanted to privatize Social Security. Close your eyes and imagine what your future would be like if Mitt Romney, Bernie Madoff, Jamie Dimond or Lloyd Blankfein got their grubby paws on the once good as gold gov’t pension program you paid into and qualified for. It’s not called an “entitlement” for no reason. Are any of the “gentlemen” I mentioned above entitled to what you paid for? Bush apparently thought so as well as his deregulate this and privatize everything they could think of. Compared to 99 percent of the nation’s population, he and his rich pals had nothing to fret over. Some “pro-life, pro-family leader.: Good luck.
Put not your trust in presidents, nor in the son of a president, in whom there is no help. His term goeth forth, he returneth to his ranch; in that very day his thoughts perish.
It will only be by the grace and mercy of GOD if we ever elect a moral, honest, and GOD fearing president. HE gave us free will and because of our sinfulness it is what it is! The sinful cling to the sin. Was it really a coincidence that satan looked like one of the current residents of the White House? GOD works in mysterious ways! Pray for our country. Meanwhile, I miss the Bush administration.
@Lin—No, we are not better off with the current buffoon. But I seriously think the last president to be better than his immediate predecessor was Reagan, and we can’t go on with worse and worse presidents without complete disaster. Also, part of the problem is that Obama is not a president facing the constitutionally engineered checks and balances; he enjoys the extraconstitutional and even unconstitutional powers that have accreted to the executive branch both before and during Bush’s terms.
I guess Catholics can be grateful to Bush for engineering an Iraq in which the Catholic community has been essentially destroyed. And domestically, we can thank him for entrenching the idea that any American may be denied his civil rights, and even murdered without trial or attempt at capture, at the whim of the President. Oh, and that you have rights that must be respected if it’s called “arrest” but none if it’s called “detainment”, and that an action is wrong if it’s called “torture” but fine and dandy if it’s called “enhanced interrogation”, and that that bit about the Congress declaring wars is now defunct and we should just forget about it—if a presidential “decider” decides on a war, it IS a war good and legal. I’m sure that none of those will never come back to bite us, eh?
And we are better off with this buffoon?
Iraq was a mistake of historic dimensions. Another Vietnam. Thousands of dead and maimed Americans, hundred of thousands of dead Iraqis. Only a fool would celebrate Bush.
God bless W. Obama is a faithful Catholic’s worse nightmare.
I have always respected and liked George W. Bush. He and I disagree on many things, but most people disagree with most people about many things, but I truly believe he is a good man. I’ll never forget how gracious he was to Pope Benedict XVI when he visited the U.S.
I pray to GOD that we can elect a president as Christian as President George W. Bush!! We have not had a leader since he left office. That is why this country is in such dire straits morally and economically!
Catholics wake up! The Democratic Party has lost its way. Every thing they stand for is anti-Catholic!
Oh, Question, please. It’s a matter of relative dysfunction.
Personally I’m a fan of those bumper stickers with Bush’s grinning face and the words “Miss me yet?”
Catholics should, particularly if they care about the poor. The current administration’s policies have widened the rich-poor gap tremendously, made the White House little more than a slumming-spot for Wall Street investment bankers, and left millions out of work for so long that they no longer bother looking. That they’re no longer looking is taken as a reason not to include them on the unemployment roles; thus the numbers are given in the 7-8% range when the reality is in the 13-14% range.
Let’s not discount the fact that Obama’s centerpiece legislation, “Obamacare,” is driving businesses to cut many of their lower-wage employees down to part-time hours so as to not go out of business; and, at the same time, the cost of privately-obtained health insurance is being driven up by 10%-30% by the same legislation. The rich can weather those kinds of problems relatively unscathed. But you know who can’t? The poor and the middle class!
And of course low-skilled, badly-educated folks are the first persons cut and the last persons rehired when a society undergoes a protracted economic slump as ours is. Thus Hispanics and African-Americans, having been shafted once by the bad schools they’re forced to attend, are now shafted twice by the opportunity-free economy constructed by this administration’s anti-entrepreneurial policies. It is FDR all over again, and once again the job creator is the real “forgotten man,” and those who’d have worked in the jobs he would have created are the biggest losers. Obama has been a tragedy for minorities.
Of equal importance is the ongoing warfare pursued by Obama’s administration. Where Bush would put folks on the ground and risk U.S. troops in an idealistic-but-misguided attempt to help Muslims establish a prosperous civil society, and thereby lose American lives while producing hundreds of “collateral damage” casualties to innocent civilians, Obama merely conducts a gradual withdrawal of troops and lobs Hellfire missiles from drones, thereby losing American lives while producing hundreds of “collateral damage” casualties to innocent civilians. Where Bush would establish a holding camp at Gitmo for captured combatants and hold them until the end-of-hostilities (which is to say, permanently), Obama opts to maintain the holding camp at Gitmo and hold them until the end-of-hostilities (which is to say, permanently).
And whereas Bush would go out of his way to distinguish between Muslims and jihadists and thereby assure the Muslim world that his war was not against their religion, even to the point of absurdly calling it a war on a technique (“terror”), Obama has no such qualms because he assures us that it’s over and that there are no terror attacks on his watch. Major Hassan’s actions were a mere instance of workplace violence, and the Boston bombings, everyone knows, were perpetrated by Tea Party right-wingers.
Of lesser importance is the Obama administration’s overall inclination to mildly persecute Christians in general and Catholics in particular. The HHS mandate, of course, is evil. The left-wing suppression or closure of hospitals, charities, schools, and businesses that don’t carry water for gay activists or the abortion industry is evil. Even the hiring of notorious anti-Christian bigot Mikey Weinstein as Obama’s new Pentagon consultant for “developing new policies to promote religious tolerance” is a pretty ballsy mix of Antichrist and Orwell. Equally ballsy is Obama’s decision to laud Planned Parenthood in the aftermath of Gosnell (and all the other mini-Gosnells that are beginning to emerge—I think we’re at 5 cases, now? though none quite so grotesque). Putting it all together, by recent American standards, Obama’s tenure is as bad as a president can get without going full-Nero and setting fire to D.C. (But don’t worry: he has a few years left to play the fiddle.)
So, yes, in certain important areas, G.W.Bush sucked. I sympathize with the point-of-view of those who say so, just as I sympathize with those who say that John Paul II fell down on the job a lot when it came to dealing with the molesters and those who shuffled them around. But, if John Paul II had been followed by one of the Borgia popes, and I heard someone spend all their time criticizing JPII and never the Borgia guy, I’d begin to wonder at their priorities, y’know?
So, yeah, I miss Chimpy Bushitler, as the left so intelligently and endearingly used to call him. He launched an unnecessary war (and one perfectly justified one) and No Child Left Behind was a disaster, along with Medicare Part D and TARP. And John Roberts was a less-good pick than he originally seemed (and what in Hades was the man thinking when he went for Harriet Miers?!). No arguments.
But he’s a darned sight better than the current guy, and that tends to put even Bush’s weighty faults into perspective.
The Bush haters can say all they want; but George Bush would have never uttered,“God Bless Planned Parenthood”.
This is a laughable revision of history. George W. Bush was a disgrace and attacked human dignity with nearly every policy he enacted, to say nothing of Iraq. “Pro-life” my pa-toot. Seems like Mr. Hoopes is more Republican than Catholic. You must think your readers are idiots.
Normally, I would never respond to the productive criticisms; however, for someone who calls him/herself “Happy” is in serious need of reflection. If you are pro-life, as you said you were, then don’t suggest euthanasia of my relatives unless you start with your own as an example (cast the first stone, as it were). You might as well support the birth control/ Plan B/ abortions of myself and those you have probably called cafeteria Catholics. Is it possible for Catholics to have a difference of opinion of many matters-even the Church; yes, regardless of what the hierarchy says since we are all entitled of our opinions. It does not make us anti-Catholic when we comment to parishioners of a homily of a visiting priest is far better than the resident pastor, or what the bishops said and possibly allowed during the elections was wrong, and the elections proved we will not be bullied- either from the pulpit or on TV or some various media. Commenting does not make us anti-American when we talk about the politics of this country regardless of party, any more than it makes us anti-Catholic when we talk about Church/parish politics-either in public, in our homes, or especially online no matter what kind of Catholic is speaking/writing in the various comments made possible in this online newspaper. Does this ranting I have seen you against others wisdom-or perhaps your pride?
You have my pity, and my forgiveness even more, because you do not know any other way to live and be. I have Our Lord’s mercy and love as you do- but I ask: where is yours?
Ann I’m as anti-War, Pro-Life faithful orthodox Catholic as it gets, but you’re being delusional & flattering yourself if you think Democrats are better than Republicans. BOTH political parties are broken! And euthanasia is an intrinsic evil! Don’t be anti-life, be a faithful Catholic. If you’re so pro-euthanasia, can we start with your elderly relatives to save money on national health expenses? You see how intrinsically evil your attitude sounds & is. ALL Human Life has God-given, inherent, &self;-evident Human Dignity in them, from conception to Natural death to any life period in between. ALL human life is sacred, of infinite value & made in the Image & likeness of God- their stage in life nor any amount of pain being endured in life can ever change this fact! Whether you like it or not. Quit being arrogant!
Pope Benedict XVI showed his personal admiration for President Bush when he received the president at the entrance to the “Tower of the Winds” rather than waiting for him to be escorted into his presence. This unprecedented gesture was commented on by President Bush, who was aware of its significance, just as it raised the eyebrows of some Italian leftists and even Curia officials sympathetic to the European Union. It is silly to say that someone who legitimately exercises a prudential opinion on a moral matter that is not a doctrinal absolute, is a “cafeteria Catholic.” Rather, the cafeteria Catholic would be one who dissents from the clarification of Pope Benedict XVI when he was Prefect of the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, in which he said: “Not all moral issues have the same moral weight as abortion and euthanasia. There may be legitimate diversity of opinion even among Catholics about waging war and applying the death penalty, but not with regard to abortion and euthanasia.”
It was wrong for G.W. & Jeb Bush to try to save Schiavo when she should have been given something to make her death quick and painless. Her husband did the right thing when her parents did not, and that is not how anyone should live (Terri’s existence, that is). Would anyone consider him pro-life when he sent many Catholics, Christians, Jewish, and other denomination to their deaths in a war that was not about Osama Bin Laden; yet, Obama succeeded where Bush did not. Don’t forget he increased our national debt after Clinton increased our national surplus. We as a nation have suffered enough under the Bushes-it is not something to be repeated by another Bush, or more importantly, another Republican.
Thankyou George W Bush, we appreciate you so much more now, it was so nice to have a “Prolife” and Catholic friendly president——- we pray the next president will be like you, a good man who loves this country.
Is…is this a joke? Anyone who actually finds himself grateful for GWB’s disastrous presidency is severely divorced from the painful and all too relevant horrors that it unleashed. Catholic or not, I’d question the thought processes of anyone who’s interested in assigning credibility to this period of our history.
Alicia Nguyen, and alas I’m afraid that the electorate that elected Obama will probably elect Hillary Clinton after him. I’m hoping people wake up to what Obama is doing so they won’t take Hilary seriously, but knowing that Obama got reelected who knows. It might be to premature for me to worry about Hilary but the media is already pushing for her. And remember there’s also the do-nothing Reid Senate to clean in elections not just presidency.
I won’t dare criticize President Bush for all the so called “disappointment” during his presidency, because in comparison of what we have now, pretty DEVASTATING to Catholic values, teachings, and overall morality, traditional values and to our country altogether.
vance, W celebrated pro-life during his 1st term to get votes for reelection; after he won 2nd term, he might’ve celebrated pro-life but he hardly practiced it & did close to nothing to stop the murder of countless unborn innocents. Joe Cor, Blessed Pope John Paul II declared Iraq War unjust, why are you being a Cafeteria Catholic & opposing soon-to-be-Saint JP2? Fact is Iraq is way worse of today than before Iraq War; as evil Hussein was, Hussein got rid of the terrorists in Iraq- today there are more terrorist living in Iraq than before! Thousands of US soldiers died there, our Country was put into MORE bankruptcy & debt, Countless innocent Iraqi civilians died because of Iraq War, WMDs was a fabricated LIE, preemptive Wars are Unjust & usually fail (case in point: Iraq). What about the evil dictators in Africa that kill Millions of innocent Africans, why didn’t we go militaristically go & overthrow them too when we had the chance? Oh that’s right most of those African dictators didn’t have OIL. You think that’s fair for the millions of Africans that had to die at hands of their dictators? Now we get to pick & choose wich dictators to overthrow (Hussein) & which ones to ignore (Africans, North Korea, etc)? War is EVIL. And a faithful Catholic opposes War (especially unjust preemptive ones like Iraq), Mr. Joe Cor, stand with the pope. Jesus was very very clear that more violence (war) only leads to more violence. He came to bring Peace not war & swords (remember what he told Peter who chopped the soldier’s ear off: “My Kingdom is not of this world”); we Catholics must follow His example & that of our Catholic Saints & Martyrs- not that of war-mongering Presidents like W & Obama.
No one here mentioned the waterboarding that W allowed. W is a war criminal and he doesn’t deny torturing detainees. We executed Japanees during WWII for doing what we did to the detainees. Detainees are not guilty of anything (innocent till proven guilty, remember?). No trial, not guilty (yet).
Cheney went to the “dark side” and took his lackey W with him. I feel sorry for W following Cheney. Cheney will probably die before a country forces a trial. Bush would be wise to never leave the US.
Bush is the worst president in my 55 years of life. He has a library on a methodist campus that opposed many of his policies. Amazing.
Why was the Iraq war so manifestly unjust? Saddam had clear ties to terror. Our intelligence, however faulty it might have been, said that he had WMDs. An evil dictator was deposed. Millions of people were given a chance for freedom. It seems unjust to denigrate the sacrifice of so many American soldiers to declare their cause unjust without giving clear and compelling reasons why it was so.
Bush was a Pro-Life President and celebrated it. Obama hates Christianity and the Catholic Church and the HHS Mandate persecution has started. Still, 52% of Catholics are voting for this.
Lady: “Mr. President, I bet my friends that I could get you to say more than 3 words… What’d you say?” Pres. Calvin Coolidge (Silent Cal): “You lose.”
A wise man knows when to speak up (like with important moral or faith issues) & when to keep silent (like with political partisan fights). Can you imagine Pres. Obama dropping his prized teleprompters just once to remain silent & not attack & blame Republicans for his failures? And vice versa with a Republican president.
Robert Ward, worst Presidents: Obama, Bush, Clinton. I can’t stand how the secular Media is desperately trying to prop up Hillary Clinton (arguably the worst Secy of State) as a “formidable pres candidate” when we just had an election! Or how they’re trying to make Jeb Bush relevant too, as if 2 Bushes & 1 Clinton aren’t enough. Our broken 2 party system & Lamesqtream Secular Media are beyond repair. We need a Chestertonian/Catholic Distributist Party & media. For the record, my fav Pres. was Calvin Coolidge (Silent Cal), humble in the face of great power much like Pope Emeritus Benedict & Pope Francis.
You don’t have to be a non-Catholic to recognize George W. Bush as possibly the worst President in American history. Catholics have brains and are hardly going to forget such a recent Presidency.
bill russell, I’m not attacking you (sorry if it comes across that way). I just don’t like Catholics here in US to identify as conservative or progressive or the 2 broken & failed parties. It be better if we identify as Faithful Catholics only. Holy Catholic Church is our mother & deserves better than this failed 2 parties & so-called “Catholic” politicians (like Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Paul Ryan). Time to use the excommunication threat on these politicians if they keep being hypocrites to the faith.
bill russell, Faithful “orthodox” Roman Catholic GK Chesterton (& author of “Orthodoxy” book) once wisely said: “The whole modern world has divided itself into Conservatives and Progressives. The business of Progressives is to go on making mistakes. The business of Conservatives is to prevent mistakes from being corrected. Even when the revolutionist might himself repent of his revolution, the traditionalist is already defending it as part of his tradition. Thus we have two great types—the advanced person who rushes us into ruin, and the retrospective person who admires the ruins. He admires them especially by moonlight, not to say moonshine.”
bill russell, don’t be a cafeteria Catholic! Of course the taking of innocent unborn Human life is an Intrinsic Evil/mortal Sin (like Homosex, Contraception, & War) but that doesn’t mean we get to ignore the Church’s teaching on the Mostly evil Death Penalty. Abortion (being Intrisically Evil) takes priority over Death Penalty (which is not Intrinsically evil-only mostly evil, which is why Church says there are some tiny cases where penalty is effective to use on guilty against public safety), but we MUST also protest Death Penalty when we see it. As to your Iraq War statement, that’s ridiculous. There were so many other African dictators around that time that have killed way more than Hussein, but why didn’t we save those millions of Africans from their evil dictators? Oh yeah, they had NO oil to get from them! Iraq War killed countless innocents & Iraq is more unstable today than before the War (as evil as Hussein was, he at least took care of the terrorists in Iraq; today after war, there are more terrorists in Iraq than before). Pope JP2 was very Clear & Explicit on the Evil of preemptive Wars (like Iraq). bill russell, why are you a cafeteria Catholic by ignoring the Catholic Doctrine of Just War? Don’t be a DEM Catholic or GOP Catholic; that is heretical. Like Oklahoma said, be a Faithful “orthodox” Catholic. Denounce (1st & foremost) Abortion, Artifical Contraception, Homosex, Divorce, War, & all the other Intrinsic Evils (mortal sins) our Catholic Church (most importantly) & Natural Law have declared, but don’t forget about War (intrinsic evil) & the other Church-declared (though not intrinsic) evil like the Death Penalty. We Catholics must be against ALL evil whether Republicans or Democrats hate us for it. Our Catholic Faith should be infinitely more important than any political associations.
Linking the death penalty to abortion has gravely impeded the pro-life movement. Our most intelligent American cardinal, Avery Dulles, expressed surprise that the revised Catechism included a prudential opinion (that, is condemnation of the death penalty.) If President Bush was not on the same page as John Paul II regarding capital punishment, he was in good company with all the saints and doctors of the Church and popes of history, including Blessed Pius IX who honored his official executioner and, more recently, Pius XII who eloquently defended capital punishment and urged the hanging of those convicted at Nuremberg. If the consistent teaching of the Church on a matter of natural law (cf. St Augustine) can be denied by sentiment, what about doctrine on contraception, homosexuality and abortion? As for Iraq, please interview the estimated 500,000+ whose lives were saved from death under the dictatorship of Hussein.
CatholicOklahoma- good comments. It’s either flagrantly or blatantly, not flatantly.
M. Forrest, Oh, I read the article all right & liked it. What I am saying is that many so-called “conservative” US Catholics (like George Weigel & even some Bishops) did not renounce the Iraq War when Pope JP2 strongly denounced it. They turned a blind eye to the Church’s true teachings & condemnations to War. In a manner just like that of a typical liberal cafeteria Catholic (on The Church’s Truths on Matrimony & Abortion). Too many “conservative” Catholics who publicly support the Religious Freedom fight but are too chicken to publicly Condemn Contraception as well. We don’t need self-proclaimed “Conservative” Catholics (soft on Contraception & blind-eyed about War) nor “liberal” Catholics (flatantly ignoring Marriage & Pro-life). We NEED Traditionalist Catholics who are faithfully orthodox to ALL Teachings of the True Holy Catholic Church & Her Pope. We need to disassociate with this “conservative” label & loose the GOP identification; just as we did with DEM & “liberal” labels. The Catholic Church in US needs to realise that BOTH political affiliations (liberal/conservative) & Both parties are a MESS & heterodox. We need to be faithful Catholics. And if we want a label: quit using “conservative”, & start using faithful “orthodox” Catholic. Who opposes all Mortal Sins/Evils (Abortion 1st & foremost, Homosex, Contraception, Divorce, War, Porn, etc.) not just selectively choose the Mortal sins we’ll oppose like a cafeteria.
Did you read the article CatholicOklahoma?
Hoopes wrote, “President Bush was miles away from Pope John Paul II on the death penalty and (we would soon find out) war”
and
“In the months and years to come, we found ourselves vociferously voicing John Paul II’s argument that invading Iraq was not a just cause of war —”
We Catholics are grateful to W for some things, but NOT for the IRAQ preemptive WAR! Pope JP2 (WWII & Communism Polish survivor himself) was staunchly opposed to W’s Iraq War & used to cry when watching the news from the war in his papal apartment. We must be orthodox/traditionalist Catholics (like Pat Buchanan) who oppose unjust wars that the Catholic Church opposes. I remember seeing how embarrassed “conservative” Catholics in US were to discover that Pope JP2 was against W’s War. Iraq War violated Catholic Christian Just War Theory. We must not be neither “liberal” (DEM) nor “conservative” (GOP) Catholics, we must be faithful orthodox/traditional Catholics. And that means peacefully opposing unjust Wars.
