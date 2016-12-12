Tom Hoopes is Vice President of College Relations and writer in residence at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He has written for the Register for more than 20 years and was its executive editor for 10. His writing has appeared in First Things’ First Thoughts, National Review Online, Crisis, Our Sunday Visitor, Inside Catholic and Columbia. He has served as press secretary for the Chairman of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee. He and his wife, April, were editorial co-directors of Faith & Family magazine for 5 years. They have nine children.
In honor of Sunday, here are my own coping strategies for giving up Facebook in Lent.
10. Call friends at random and say: “Tom is just hanging out after an exhausting day. Whew! Good to be home! ;-)”
9. (Add, to the friend: “I just winked but you can’t see it because this isn’t Facebook.”)
8. Read a book until I get frustrated by the long paragraphs.
7. Hand out pictures of my kids to strangers.
6. Ask April (my wife): “Is today considered part of Lent?”
5. Update the inappropriate, personally compromising material on my MySpace page.
4. Poke people.
3. Tell people at work: “I friend you. Do you accept?”
2. Talk to my wife and kids until I get frustrated by the lack of control I have over the conversation.
1. Write on my wall. Literally.
Kim- I agree- FB can just get absurd! Now, internet Scrabble is another issue…how many more weeks??!
Kind of puts it all in perspective, doesn’t it? :-) I gave FB up too. (Ironically, there’s a “share on FB” button on this article.)
I miss my friends who gave up FB for Lent! It’s amazing how many people I keep up with mainly through FB these days, rather than through phone calls, visits, etc.
Funnny!
LOL;-)
I know the feeling! Gave up FB too! But, I added have mono and feel like a zombie to my list!