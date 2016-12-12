Tom Hoopes is Vice President of College Relations and writer in residence at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. He has written for the Register for more than 20 years and was its executive editor for 10. His writing has appeared in First Things’ First Thoughts, National Review Online, Crisis, Our Sunday Visitor, Inside Catholic and Columbia. He has served as press secretary for the Chairman of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee. He and his wife, April, were editorial co-directors of Faith & Family magazine for 5 years. They have nine children.
Bart Stupak faced the defining moment of his career last weekend and, fair or not, he defined himself by it. He had the chance to be a profile in political courage. But he is now the pro-lifer who caved for the paltriest of political cover at the crucial hour.
He voted for a change in the law of our land such that our tax dollars will fund abortion, and got for his betrayal an “executive order,” which is not and will never have the same weight as the law of the land.
Two things this teaches us right away:
1. Sister Carol Keehan was wrong. The sister who earned $856,093 last year as the head of a trade association of hospital conglomerates argued that the bishops were wrong and that the bill doesn’t pay for abortions. As helpful as that would have been to her top-dollar clients, nobody close to the legislation believed it. Stupak and Obama didn’t, apparently.
2. When push comes to shove, pro-life Democrats at the national level (the same isn’t true at the state level) respond to partisan politics more than pro-life principles.
John McCormack at the Weekly Standard does a service by putting together a quick run-down of pro-life and pro-abortion reaction to Stupak’s “executive order.” Pro-lifers are near despair over the situation and pro-abortion groups are using guarded language but are essentially happy with it.
U.S. Rep. Joseph Cao, R-La., who apart from abortion likes the health care bill, certainly isn’t buying the “executive order” fairy tale.
Bart Stupak will find now that this decision will define his political career.
Bart Stupak could have been the guy who stood up to Big Abortion, stood up for mothers badgered by their boyfriends, stood up for children destroyed by their parents, stood up for the majority of Americans who now call themselves pro-life.
But he will now be known as the guy who sold out his pro-life principles, snatched defeat for the unborn from the jaws of victory, and handed the nation’s health care system to the man who promised FOCA would be his top abortion priority as president.
UPDATE:
A reader writes this thoughtful reply to what I have written above:
“I was disappointed to read your hurtful column on Monday. Fresh off Sunday readings where Jesus refused to condemn a sinful woman, and asks the same of us, I didn’t think I would read something like this from a Catholic writer.
“First off, I don’t think any of us can begin to understand how gut-wrenching this decision was for Mr. Stupak. Given his strong history of pro-life activity and his life as a Knight of Columbus, I find it hard to believe that he would come to his decision based on anything other than a matter of conscience.
“Secondly, let’s entertain a scenario that may have played out Sunday afternoon that could actually paint Mr. Stupak as a saver of the unborn. It is not out of the realm of possibility that the Democrats already had enough votes to pass the bill before Mr. Stupak announced his support. Imagine how scary the bill would be without the executive order (as weak as we all believe it to be). Mr. Stupak’s decision to support the bill therefore allowed some Democrats whose seats may be in jeopardy in November, and who were reluctant supporters in the first place, to vote ‘no’ knowing that the bill was going to be passed anyway with a slim 219 votes.
“If this is what played out, than Mr. Stupak managed to get a ray of hope (an executive order) for the unborn where there was going to be none, and should be praised for this.
“Now, I am a journalist like yourself, so I know how easy it is for a columnist to go off on some issue and attack an individual or philosophy that they don’t like. But journalists rarely do anything about it other than stain their hands with a few inches of ink, whereas a man like Mr. Stupak is at least trying to make his country a better place.
Michael Speers
Barrie, Ontario, Canada
Bart Stupak, another catholic caving to the secular agenda. Bart Stupak, another victim of the Spirit of Vatican II.
At least we know what he was paid for his pro abortion vote: $726,409 FOR AIRPORTS IN ALPENA, DELTA AND CHIPPEWA COUNTIES announced in the press release (link below) on March 19th. http://www.house.gov/apps/list/speech/mi01_stupak/morenews/20100319faagrant.html
Thanks for the story and the link to the Catholic Key post. I should have updated that post.
Sister Carol got a $98,700 raise last year, so she’s up to $954,793.
Paul Kelly writes: “or maybe he had gone to parochial school and realized that the nuns were right and the bishops were wrong”
I am not aware of a statement from “the nuns.” I know that some nuns are with the bishops and others are not. I don’t know of any bishops who took a dissenting view. So maybe you should have said “perhaps he decided that the bishops and the nuns with them were wrong and the other nuns were right.” I doubt that’s a lesson many people of Mr. Stupak’s generation learned in parochial school, though.
Hope the lying bastard burns in Hell next to his idol and role model Judas Iscariot!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“But I say to you, love your enemies.” - Jesus of Nazareth
Interesting Lenten analogy to Pilate but I would choose to portray Stupak as Judas. The man sold out his Lord and millions of unborn babies for the paltry price of 30 pieces of silver. He is a craven political creature that will say and do anything to get his way. All these weeks he posed as a Pro-Lifer it now seems in hindsight his only concern was media attention. Hope the lying bastard burns in Hell next to his idol and role model Judas Iscariot!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Perhaps Representative Stupak decided it was time to exercise some common sense or maybe he had gone to parochial school and realized that the nuns were right and the bishops were wrong
And the pro-life Hyde amendment dies in Lent at the age of 33…
For awhile there, Stupak looked like a hero. He made it seem as if a truly pro-life Democrat was a possibility again. The Democratic Party leadership’s unswerving commitment to advancing abortion was imperiled. The party leadership ratcheted up the pressure, and he pushed back, and pushed back, until he didn’t. Stupak caved, the party won, the moment passed, the party commitment to advancing abortion proceeds unimpeded.