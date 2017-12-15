Your Special Needs Child is No Angel – Strahlen Smith, Catholic Stand

How Pregnancy Forced Me to Abandon My Immodest Behavior – Anna O’Neil, Aleteia

Discover This Long Forgotten Path for Growing Closer to God – Chloe Langr, epicPew

Pope Warns: Those That Don’t Take Care of Grandparents Have No Future – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Secularist Ideologues are Bullying U.S. Catholics, Here’s How to Resist – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald

Hell Is Real & Souls Really Go There – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

How Big Business is Using Your Cash to Undermine Catholic Teaching – Ed West, Catholic Herald

Canceling Sunday Masses Before Christmas – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

How Not to Analyze the Modern Family Crisis – Stephen Bakersville, Crisis Magazine

St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross’s Dialogue Between Ambrose & Augustine – Fr. Z’s Blog

A Vote of Confidence in Western Civilisation – Stephen McInerney, Mercatornet

Australia: How a Protestant Pastor is Responding to Marriage Redefinition – Campbell Markham, Mercatornet

Vatican II’s Unpublished Condemnations of Communism – Paul Kengor Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Who are the Friends of Religious Liberty? – Thomas R. Ascik, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

What has Politics Done to Our Catholic Leaders? Martin, Faggioli et al – Amber Athey, Catholic Vote

The Florentine Pietà – Catesby Leigh, First Things

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.