“You Catholics Don’t Like People Like Me. . .” - Kendra Von Esh, Catholic Stand+++

How Liberals & Their “Gay” Allies Want You Crushed Into Silence – Fr. Z’s Blog++

Is the Didache the Key to Understanding Paul’s Judaizers Issue? – Jimmy Akin, JimmyAkin.com+

Grace Kelly, Rita Hayworth & Two Kinds of American Catholicism – Catholic Herald+

Narco-Saints: Santa Muerte – The American Catholic

A Forgotten Prayer to St. Michael Against the Assaults of Evil – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Take Family Rosary Time to a Whole New Level – Pete Socks, Catholic Stand

Horoscopes: Gateway to the Occult? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Detour – Kat Larson, Ignitum Today (For Young Adults)

The Liturgy: A Ladder Between Heaven & Earth, by Dom Hugues Bohineust – Notkerus Balbulus, Canticum Salomonis

New Updates on the Sex Abuse Scandals & Cover-ups - Big Pulpit

Back in Print: Classic Liturgical Commentaries, Bestselling Vocations Pamphlet – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Scandals, Saints, Vatican II, & Fundraising – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Funerary Rites of James II – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

The Indwelling of the Trinity – Anthony Lilles, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Late Medieval English Vestments – Allan Barton, Liturgical Arts Journal

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .