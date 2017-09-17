Click on the Wise Words from Cardinal Sarah link to read more.

Wise Words from Cardinal Sarah, Steps to a Powerful Hour of Eucharistic Adoration, and More Links!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

Wise Words from Cardinal Sarah - Bob Kurland, Ph.D., The American Catholic

4 Key Steps to a Spiritually Powerful Hour of Eucharistic Adoration – ChurchPop

Returning to Beauty in Church Design – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Spiritual Meaning of the Virgin Mary’s Name – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

The Truth About Biblical Authority – Tim Staples, Catholic Answers Magazine

Athletic Spirituality and Competition, Part I – Cameron Edman, Catholic Stand

What Went Unrecorded in the Bible? – Alex R. Hey, epicPew

A Cat Family and the Surprises of God’s Love – Alita Maria Cobel Ngo, Catholic Stand

A New Development about the Bones of St. Peter! – Fr. Z’s Blog

Hurrican Harvey Aftermath: Neighbors in Action – Editorial Board, OSV Newsweekly

Review: A Great New Traditional Roman Hymnal - Rorate Cæli

Want Converts, Be Uncompromising as Blessed Dominic Barberi – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Eastern & Western Liturgy: Natural Harmony or Unnatural Dissonance? – Ines Angeli Murzaku, The Catholic World Report

Want Your Parish to Close? Set Up a ‘Crying Room’ – Joseph Shaw, Catholic Herald

Did Isaiah See the Trinity? – Stephen Beale, Catholic Exchange

To the Memory of His Eminence Carlo Cardinal Caffarra – Livio Melina, The The Catholic World Report

Roman Practice of Adoption Sheds Light on What St. Paul was Talking About – Ellen Mady, Aleteia

Coverage of Summorum Pontificum Conference for 10th Anniversary Not So Good – Fr. Z’s Blog

Liturgy is When a Man Performs a Public Ritual – Fr. Jerry J. Pokorsky, The Catholic Thing

Speaker Ryan Invites a Social Doctrine Conversation – George Weigel, The Dsptch via The Catholic World Report

