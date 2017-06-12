Click on the Wisdom About Suffering from St. Paul and St. Francis de Sales link to read more.
Blogs | Jul. 23, 2017
Wisdom on Suffering from St. Francis de Sales, Melinda Gates Pushing Abortion, and More Great Links!
Wisdom About Suffering from St. Paul and St. Francis de Sales – Allison Low, Catholic Stand
Despite Melinda Gates’ Wishes, the Pope Can’t Change Church Teaching – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Recognizing the Rights of Children in the Fight for Marriage – Leslie Fain, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
The New Totalitarian Laws of Canada – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine
How Peasants in the Middle Ages had More Vacation Time Than We Do - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia
Bishop Responds: No, Abortion Isn’t a Canadian ‘Core’ Value – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report
Art Experts Solve Renaissance Mystery in Papal Palace – Catholic News Agency
Helmut Kohl’s Troubled Funeral – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Spiritual Direction and the Role of the Laity – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report
The Stories Behind the Bell Names in the Cathedral of Notre Dame – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
We can Safely Say the Doomsayers are Wrong Regarding Summorum Pontificum - Dom Alcuin Reid, Catholic Herald
Can Sports bring Kids Closer to God? – Marta Klimek, Aleteia
Burying Mom: Grief, Temptation, Grace – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange
Pope Establishes a New Path to Beatification with New Criteria: Offering of Life – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
What is a Monstrance? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
UK’s Catholic Herald: Can Anything Stop Catholic Infighting? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Mental Health and Sinfulness – the Church Urgently Needs Clear Teaching – Ben Ryan, Catholic Herald
The Western Difference – Victor Davis Hanson Ph.D., The Catholic Thing
We Are All Poles Now: The Battle is for Western Civilization – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine
10 Things You Should Know about Catholics and the American Founding - Bradley J. Birzer Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
