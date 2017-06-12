Wisdom About Suffering from St. Paul and St. Francis de Sales – Allison Low, Catholic Stand

Despite Melinda Gates’ Wishes, the Pope Can’t Change Church Teaching – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency

Recognizing the Rights of Children in the Fight for Marriage – Leslie Fain, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

The New Totalitarian Laws of Canada – John Paul Meenan, Crisis Magazine

How Peasants in the Middle Ages had More Vacation Time Than We Do - Zelda Caldwell, Aleteia

Bishop Responds: No, Abortion Isn’t a Canadian ‘Core’ Value – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

Art Experts Solve Renaissance Mystery in Papal Palace – Catholic News Agency

Helmut Kohl’s Troubled Funeral – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Spiritual Direction and the Role of the Laity – Russell Shaw, The Catholic World Report

The Stories Behind the Bell Names in the Cathedral of Notre Dame – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

We can Safely Say the Doomsayers are Wrong Regarding Summorum Pontificum - Dom Alcuin Reid, Catholic Herald

Can Sports bring Kids Closer to God? – Marta Klimek, Aleteia

Burying Mom: Grief, Temptation, Grace – Kathleen Beckman, Catholic Exchange

Pope Establishes a New Path to Beatification with New Criteria: Offering of Life – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

What is a Monstrance? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

UK’s Catholic Herald: Can Anything Stop Catholic Infighting? – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Mental Health and Sinfulness – the Church Urgently Needs Clear Teaching – Ben Ryan, Catholic Herald

The Western Difference – Victor Davis Hanson Ph.D., The Catholic Thing

We Are All Poles Now: The Battle is for Western Civilization – Wanda Skowronska, Crisis Magazine

10 Things You Should Know about Catholics and the American Founding - Bradley J. Birzer Ph.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.