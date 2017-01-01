Click on the Why Women Wear Chapel Veils – And Should You Too? link to read more.
Blogs | May. 10, 2017
Why Women Wear Chapel Veils, Drawing Others to God, Imagining Abundance, and Many More Great Links!
Why Women Wear Chapel Veils – And Should You Too? – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand
A Prayer that the Beauty of Our Lives May Inspire Others to Follow Christ – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism
Art That Draws Us to God – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction
Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
The Church, from the Very Beginning was Catholic! – Kenneth Anderson, The Pint, The Pipe and The Cross
Fordham University, a Catholic College, Cries Fowl! – One Mad Mom
6 Lesser Known Saints That You Should Probably Know – Theresa Williams, epicPew
Quæritur: The Benefits of Sacraments in the State of Mortal Sin – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
What Does “Alleluia” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
A Priest Writes About His 40 Years of Priesthood – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Road to Emmaus, Part 2 – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today
Apparition of Saint Michael the Archangel – Eddie Masters, Regina Magazine
Pornography and Mortification – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand
The Near Loss of English Benedictine Hood – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor
Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2017 Liturgy Nabs Three Tony Awards Nominations – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy
Uncreated Light? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.