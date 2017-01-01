Why Women Wear Chapel Veils – And Should You Too? – Steffani Jacobs, Catholic Stand

A Prayer that the Beauty of Our Lives May Inspire Others to Follow Christ – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Art That Draws Us to God – Dan Burke, Catholic Spiritual Direction

Book Review: ‘Imagining Abundance’ – Bric Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Church, from the Very Beginning was Catholic! – Kenneth Anderson, The Pint, The Pipe and The Cross

Fordham University, a Catholic College, Cries Fowl! – One Mad Mom

6 Lesser Known Saints That You Should Probably Know – Theresa Williams, epicPew

Quæritur: The Benefits of Sacraments in the State of Mortal Sin – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

What Does “Alleluia” Mean? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Priest Writes About His 40 Years of Priesthood – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Road to Emmaus, Part 2 – Ryan Kraeger, Ignitum Today

Apparition of Saint Michael the Archangel – Eddie Masters, Regina Magazine

Pornography and Mortification – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

The Near Loss of English Benedictine Hood – Fr. Hugh Somerville-Knapman O.S.B., Dominus Mihi Adjutor

Los Angeles Religious Education Congress 2017 Liturgy Nabs Three Tony Awards Nominations – Larry D, Acts of the Apostasy via the Catholic Conspiracy

Uncreated Light? – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment

