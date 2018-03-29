Why Were There No Women at the Last Supper? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

Did Jesus Really Predict His Death? – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine

Was the Last Supper Really on Wednesday Night? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker

What Christ Saw from the Garden – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction

St. Francis de Sales on the Passion of Christ – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Make the Most of Holy Week & Forgive Your Enemies – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand

Lent Is Not about What You are Doing for Lent – John McGinley, Ignitum Today

Paul: Apostle of Christ; Movie Trailer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

The Seven Last Words from the Cross: “I Thirst!” – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas, The Catholic World Report

Holy Week at Vienna’s Oldest Church – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things

Fasting for Body & Soul, Week 5: Prolonged Fast During Holy Week – Jay W. Richards Ph.D.

Really Bad Idea: Sand in Holy Water Fonts During Lent – Fr. Z’s Blog

Walk with Jesus to Calvary by Praying the Stations of the Cross – Laura Hensley, epicPew

Passion & Grace – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

La Semana Santa – Holy Week in Spanish-Influenced Countries – epicPew

Hail, Holy Chrism: The Chrism Mass & the Stuff That Makes Kings – Modern Medievalism

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on  Big Pulpit .