Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper (Credit: Catholic Herald)
Why Were There No Women at Last Supper, Did Jesus Really Predict His Death, and More Great Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why Were There No Women at the Last Supper? – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
Did Jesus Really Predict His Death? – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers Magazine
Was the Last Supper Really on Wednesday Night? – Fr. Dwight Longenecker
What Christ Saw from the Garden – Charlie McKinney, Catholic Spiritual Direction
St. Francis de Sales on the Passion of Christ – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Make the Most of Holy Week & Forgive Your Enemies – Anne DeSantis, Catholic Stand
Lent Is Not about What You are Doing for Lent – John McGinley, Ignitum Today
Paul: Apostle of Christ; Movie Trailer – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Seven Last Words from the Cross: “I Thirst!” – Fr. Peter M.J. Stravinskas, The Catholic World Report
Holy Week at Vienna’s Oldest Church – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things
Fasting for Body & Soul, Week 5: Prolonged Fast During Holy Week – Jay W. Richards Ph.D.
Really Bad Idea: Sand in Holy Water Fonts During Lent – Fr. Z’s Blog
Walk with Jesus to Calvary by Praying the Stations of the Cross – Laura Hensley, epicPew
Passion & Grace – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand
La Semana Santa – Holy Week in Spanish-Influenced Countries – epicPew
Hail, Holy Chrism: The Chrism Mass & the Stuff That Makes Kings – Modern Medievalism
