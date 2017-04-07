Why We Worship On Sunday – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand

Gardening as Medicine for Millennials, and the Rest of Us – John Cuddeback, The Catholic Gentleman

And With Whose “Spirit”? – Guy McClung, Catholic Stand

Using a Traditional Latin Mass App During a Traditional Latin Mass – Jeffrey Miller, The Curt Jester

Only a Good Catholic Will Get a Perfect Score on This Quiz. . .Just Kidding – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Did the Bible Predict the Current War in Syria?  The Truth Behind a Viral Photo – ChurchPop

What Does a Muslim Attracted to Christianity see In It? – David Mills, Aleteia

Did Jesus Make The Apostles Priests?  (Video) – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

The Unheard Story Behind the Sistine Chapel – Deacon Lawrence Klimecki, Beauty of Catholicism

Quæritur: “Private Mass”. . . Mass “Without People” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Why Do Catholics Bless Themselves with Holy Water when Entering a Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

“Sacred Art is Always Traditional”: An Interview with Artist and Calligrapher Daniel Mitsui – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report

This Baby’s Life Support can be Pulled without Parental Consent, a United Kingdom Judge Rules – Catholic News Agency

Syrian Nun Honored by Trump Says Missile Strikes are a Step Backwards for Peace – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

