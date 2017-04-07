Click on the Why We Worship On Sunday link to read more.
Blogs | Apr. 23, 2017
Why We Worship On Sunday, Gardening as Medicine for Millennials, With Whose Spirit, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why We Worship On Sunday – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand
Gardening as Medicine for Millennials, and the Rest of Us – John Cuddeback, The Catholic Gentleman
And With Whose “Spirit”? – Guy McClung, Catholic Stand
Using a Traditional Latin Mass App During a Traditional Latin Mass – Jeffrey Miller, The Curt Jester
Only a Good Catholic Will Get a Perfect Score on This Quiz. . .Just Kidding – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Did the Bible Predict the Current War in Syria? The Truth Behind a Viral Photo – ChurchPop
What Does a Muslim Attracted to Christianity see In It? – David Mills, Aleteia
Did Jesus Make The Apostles Priests? (Video) – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
The Unheard Story Behind the Sistine Chapel – Deacon Lawrence Klimecki, Beauty of Catholicism
Quæritur: “Private Mass”. . . Mass “Without People” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Why Do Catholics Bless Themselves with Holy Water when Entering a Church? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
“Sacred Art is Always Traditional”: An Interview with Artist and Calligrapher Daniel Mitsui – Carl E. Olson, The Catholic World Report
This Baby’s Life Support can be Pulled without Parental Consent, a United Kingdom Judge Rules – Catholic News Agency
Syrian Nun Honored by Trump Says Missile Strikes are a Step Backwards for Peace – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald
