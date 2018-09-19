Pope Benedict XVI at Regensburg (Credit: Those Catholic Men)
Why We Should Learn about Islam, Two West Coast Bishops Increasing Eucharistic Reverence, and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why We Should Learn about Islam: 12 Years after Regensburg - R. Jared Staudt Ph.D., Those Catholic Men+++
Debunking a Bad Theory! – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Faith
Two West Coast Bishops Work to Increase Eucharistic Reverence – The Editors, Adoremus Bulletin
How Catholic Charities is Tackling California’s Housing Crisis – California Catholic Daily
A Question Protestants Can’t Answer: Where Did the Bible Come From? – Scott Smith J.D., All Roads Lead to Rome
Marriage: Helping Each Other Get to Heaven – Paul Oakes, Catholic Stand
Origins of the Holy Rosary – Fr. William Saunders, Catholic Exchange
Who Divided the Bible into Chapters & Verses? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
The Most Holy Name of Mary – Fr. John Hunwicke, Fr Hunwicke’s Mutual Enrichment
The Sex Scandals, Cover-ups, & Pope Francis - Big Pulpit
Lost in the Wilderness? – Jeffrey Stevens, Catholic Stand
Popcorn Moment! James Keenan, SJ, & His 8 Women Cardinals! – Fr. Z’s Blog
For The Atlantic Magazine, Facts Don’t Matter on Abortion – Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture
Unforgettable Flight 93 – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
