Why was Pope Francis’ Comment about Homosexuality & Psychiatry Changed in the Official Transcript? - Jim Russell, The Dispatch The Catholic World Report+++

Movie: The Nun Tackles Evil Onscreen – Fr. David L. Guffey C.S.C., Catholic Lane

Do Sisters Have to Wear Habits? – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy

Educated by Nuns: the Way it Was, the Way it Should be Now – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand

Fr. James Martin Teaches Liberal Protestantism, Not Catholicism – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

A Church Policy for LGBTs & Their Families – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine

Venezuela’s Homegrown Migration Crisis – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet

Gosnell, the Movie Review – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

Exiled Most of His Life as a Bishop, Dominik Kalata Returns to His Final Home – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra

How the Ambrosian Rite Survived Charlemagne – Canticum Salomonis

Faith, Probability & Decision Making II: How Do We Interpret Probability? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand

Catholicity & The Blessed Sacrament – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today

I’m Not Ashamed to be Called a ‘New Ultramontanist’ – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald

