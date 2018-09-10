Pope Francis Pectoral Cross (Credit: Paul Haring of the Catholic News Service via The Catholic World Report)
Why was Popes’ Comment on Homosexuality Changed, The Nun Movie Tackles Evil, and More Links!
Why was Pope Francis’ Comment about Homosexuality & Psychiatry Changed in the Official Transcript? - Jim Russell, The Dispatch The Catholic World Report+++
Movie: The Nun Tackles Evil Onscreen – Fr. David L. Guffey C.S.C., Catholic Lane
Do Sisters Have to Wear Habits? – Cathy Caridi J.C.L., Canon Law Made Easy
Educated by Nuns: the Way it Was, the Way it Should be Now – Daniel Demers, Catholic Stand
Fr. James Martin Teaches Liberal Protestantism, Not Catholicism – Leroy Huizenga Ph.D., The Catholic World Report
A Church Policy for LGBTs & Their Families – Regis Nicoll, Crisis Magazine
Venezuela’s Homegrown Migration Crisis – Marcus Roberts, Mercatornet
Gosnell, the Movie Review – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Attracting Your Angel Donors – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Exiled Most of His Life as a Bishop, Dominik Kalata Returns to His Final Home – Mark de Vries, In Caelo et in Terra
How the Ambrosian Rite Survived Charlemagne – Canticum Salomonis
Faith, Probability & Decision Making II: How Do We Interpret Probability? – Robert Kurland Ph.D., Catholic Stand
Catholicity & The Blessed Sacrament – Noel Ethan Tan, Ignitum Today
I’m Not Ashamed to be Called a ‘New Ultramontanist’ – Matthew Schmitz, Catholic Herald
