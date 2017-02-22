Click on Why Use Sacred English? link to read more.
Blogs | Mar. 13, 2017
Why Use Sacred English; Brother Ass: On the Holiness of Our Body; Pope Blasts Mass Music; and More!
Why Use Sacred English? – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Brother Ass: On the Holiness of Our Body - Jim Dougherty, Catholic Stand
Pope Francis: Vernacular Stirred Up Problems in Music Making It “Mediocre, Superficial, and Banal” – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z's Blog
A Journey Home: From the Occult and Back, A Conversion Story - Louis Felix Figueroa, Ignitum Today
Vatican 101: Your Guide to How the Vatican Works – Taylor Marshall Ph.D.
Get Clean This Lent With Soul Wow! – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The 6 Steps to Crowdfunding – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Prominent Social Justice Warrior on Amoris Lætitia Worries that the Catholic Church May Turn Into a Merciful NGO – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Suicide, Divine Mercy, and Gregorian Masses – Susan Skinner, Catholic Stand
The Subjective Church – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., The Catholic World Report
Supervenience on the Hands of an Angry God – Edward Feser Ph.D.
Yoga, Centering Prayer, and Mindfulness – Connie Rossini, Contemplative Homeschooling
Dear USCCB: Explain Why Your Bishops Are Hurting Middle-Eastern Bishops and Their Flocks – Stephen Herreid, Catholic Vote
A Small But Important Point Is at Risk; Sinners, Distribution of Communion – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.
Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.