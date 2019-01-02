Why Traditional Hymns are Superior to Modern Ones - Anthony M. Esolen Ph.D., Crisis Magazine+1

Churches Worth Driving To – California Catholic Daily

Wait, What!? We Can Be Saints? How? – Bernz Caasi, Ignitum Today

Tolkien, Chesterton, & the Adventure of Mission – Auxiliary Bishop Robert R. Barron S.T.D., The Catholic World Report

A Beautiful Contemporary Anglo-Byzantine (Romanesque) Style Icon – David Clayton, New Liturgical Movement

How to Prepare for a Liturgical Feast – Fr. Edward Looney, Catholic Exchange

God Uses You More Than You Think – Julie Machado, Catholic Stand

New Book: Annibale Bugnini: Reformer of the Liturgy by Yves Chiron – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

Jesus’ Opinion on Homosexual Activity – J.P. Nunez, Catholic Stand+2

Post-Vatican II Reform of Epiphanytide & Post-Pentecost Collects – Matthew Hazell, New Liturgical Movement

Brave New World-Trans Edition – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Cardinal Cupich to the Kids’ Table – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report+2

Despair & False Doctrine – Fr. Dwight Longenecker+5

The Continual Spectre of False Antiquarianism – Peter A. Kwasniewski Ph.D., New Liturgical Movement

On the Loss of Faith as a Cause of Our Current Crisis – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+4

Media Turns Blind Eye to Rampant Sex Abuse In Chicago Schools – David F. Pierre Jr., TheMediaReport.com+4

Should Cardinal Vigano Not Have Written His Open Letter? – Fr. Regis Scanlon O.F.M. Cap.+3

Bishops Unbound – Bronwen Catherine McShea, First Things+2

