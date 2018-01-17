Why the “Dollar” Is Named After Jesus’s Grandfather – uCatholic

Why James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers

A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

PFLAG: T.H.AW.; A Program to Make Homosexual Behavior Okay – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand

The Blind Man & the Child – Ann Tran & Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today

Life Everlasting – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

David Warren, Anglican Patrimony – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog

Liturgy & Sexuality: The Battle Over Paul VI – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald

Without Excuse: The Divine Origin of Happiness – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand

Spirit of Vatican II Church Replaces Historic Neo-Romanesque German Church – Catholic Herald

How Bad Is the Situation of Vocations to the Priesthood Tragic Germany? – Fr. Z’s Blog

St. Augustine: How To Think about Catholic Strategy in a Liberal Era – C.C. Pecknold Ph.D., Catholic Herald

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.