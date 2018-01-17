Click on the Why the “Dollar” Is Named After Jesus’s Grandfather link to read more.
Why the Dollar Is Named After Jesus’s Grandpa, Faith Without Works Is Dead, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why the “Dollar” Is Named After Jesus’s Grandfather – uCatholic
Why James Says Faith Without Works Is Dead – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers
A Day in the Life of a Catholic Fundraiser – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
PFLAG: T.H.AW.; A Program to Make Homosexual Behavior Okay – Gene Van Son, Catholic Stand
The Blind Man & the Child – Ann Tran & Elizabeth Jean Seah, Ignitum Today
Life Everlasting – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
David Warren, Anglican Patrimony – Christopher Mahon, The Anglicanorum Cœtibus Society Blog
Liturgy & Sexuality: The Battle Over Paul VI – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald
Without Excuse: The Divine Origin of Happiness – Christian Daru, Catholic Stand
Spirit of Vatican II Church Replaces Historic Neo-Romanesque German Church – Catholic Herald
How Bad Is the Situation of Vocations to the Priesthood Tragic Germany? – Fr. Z’s Blog
St. Augustine: How To Think about Catholic Strategy in a Liberal Era – C.C. Pecknold Ph.D., Catholic Herald
