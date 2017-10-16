Why the Church Still Operates Under a Cloud on the Abuse Issue - Phil Lawler, Catholic Culture

Men Are In Desperate Need of the Church – Constance T. Hull, Catholic Exchange

Can Anyone Perform Exorcisms? – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

A Fraternal Invitation to Bishop McElroy and Father Martin - Deacon Jim Russell, Crisis Magazine

Donum Veritatis Illegitimatizes the Filial Correction - Emmett O’Regan, Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Reminder: Catholics Should Not Venerate These Angels - ChurchPop

Male Priests Only; Can This Command of The Lord Be Disobeyed – Guy McClung Ph.D. J.D., The American Catholic

Did Vatican II Change Church Teaching On the Church? – Joe Heschmeyer, Shameless Popery

When You Give, God Gives More – Tasman Westbury, Ignitum Today

Our Lady’s Wisdom: The Rosary and Liturgical Life – Sarah Huntzinger, Catholic Stand

Gather a Community before You Gather Donors – Brice Sokolowski, Catholic Fundraiser

Francis Was Never Pope? Call Me Unpersuaded – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Amoria Læticia Critics Ignore Pope Benedict XVI’s Rules for Discourse – Robert Fastiggi Ph.D. & Dawn Eden Goldstein S.T.D., Vatican Insider via La Stampa

Why Hollywood Turned Against Catholic Priests – Karl Schmude, Catholic Herald

Imaging God Through the Gift of Intercession – Alita Maria Covel Ngo, Catholic Stand

Priests Guilty of Abuse Will Have No Right to Appeal, Pope Francis Says – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald

Living by the Sword – Brad Miner, The Catholic Thing

Erdogan’s Victory Is Bad News for Turkey’s Christian Minority – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

The Church: A Solid Rock To Stand On – Lorelei Savaryn, Catholic Stand

Podcazt 157: Pius XII – Ingruentium Malorum – On Reciting the Rosary – Fr. Z’s Blog

Cardinal Müller: There is a Climate of ‘Fear’ in the Curia – Catholic Herald

Liberty, Equality, Fraternity? – Edward Feser Ph.D.

Belgium: Why I’m Fighting Euthanasia in Our Order’s Hospitals – Brother René Stockman F.C., Catholic Herald

What’s an “Alt-Right” Catholic? – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Catholic Justice: When the Church Should Not Defer to the State – Jeffrey A. Mirus Ph.D., Catholic Culture

