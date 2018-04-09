Coptic Funerals in Egypt After Islamist Terror Attack (Credit: AsiaNews.it)
Why So Little Catholic Concern Over Christian Persecution, The Pope Also Suffers, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why So Little Catholic Concern Over Christian Persecution? – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
The Pope “Also Suffers” Because of the Criticism, Archbishop Angelo Becciu Says - Rome Reports
Is One Religion Really as Good as Another? – Chloe Langr, epicPew
Jesuits, the College of the Holy Cross, Cowardice, & Blasphemy – Fr. Z’s Blog
Overcoming Anxiety & Worry in a Darkening World – Ray Sullivan, Catholic Stand
Decline is a Choice (Partly) – Pete Spiliakos, First Things
$1.3 Trillion Monstrosity Funds Planned Parenthood – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
The Two Steps Jesus Took Before He Fundraised – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Pope Francis, Five Years Later; Analysis – Andrea Gagliarducci, Monday Vatican
Understanding Anger in Those We Care For – John Buri Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Mark Wahlberg Celebrate Daughter’s 1st Reconciliation on Instagram – ChurchPop
Making Connections: A Stray Dog & The Good Shepherd – Betty Parquette, Catholic Stand
Al Kresta on the Past, Present, & Future of Catholic Radio – Jeanette Flood, The Catholic World Report
A Brief Guide to Papal Documents – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
Stephen Hawking was a Member of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences – Carol Glatz, Catholic Herald
Making Pornography Respectable – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet
