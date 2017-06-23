When Bishops Refuse to Ask the Right Questions on Why Seminaries are Empty - Daniel Attard, Regina Magazine

The Monks of Fontgombault Sing “Salve Regina” - J-P Mauro, Aleteia

When Can Mutual Enrichment Begin? – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement

The Growing Secular Totalitarianism & Our Catholic Response – Alan L. Anderson, The Catholic World Report

5 Saints Who Were Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

For Goodness’ Sake, Own Your Faith, Fr. Martin! Analysis of Jesuit’s Activism – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute

Game of Thrones – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns

HIV, Gay Marriage, and the Crisis in Male Homosexuality – Joseph Sciambra

Busting the Myth of the Tridentine Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

Anglican Patrimony Groups – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Prenatal Memories and Ancient Hebrew Wisdom – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand

Researchers Want Kindergarten Teachers to Train Kids in Perversion – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!

Communion Would Be the Same as the Holy Eucharist, If It Wasn’t Different – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand

Fr. de Souza Responds to Responses about Reconciliation Both Forms of Latin Rite – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

Is “Guadalupe” a Mexican Name? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia

Has the Church Repealed the Law of Non-Contradiction? – Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.