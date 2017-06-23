Click on the When Bishops Refuse to Ask the Right Questions on Why Seminaries are Empty link to read more.
Blogs | Aug. 3, 2017
Why Seminaries are Empty, The Monks of Fontgombault Sing “Salve Regina”, and More Links!
When Bishops Refuse to Ask the Right Questions on Why Seminaries are Empty - Daniel Attard, Regina Magazine
The Monks of Fontgombault Sing “Salve Regina” - J-P Mauro, Aleteia
When Can Mutual Enrichment Begin? – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
The Growing Secular Totalitarianism & Our Catholic Response – Alan L. Anderson, The Catholic World Report
5 Saints Who Were Devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia
How to Ask for Gifts and Receive Donations – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
For Goodness’ Sake, Own Your Faith, Fr. Martin! Analysis of Jesuit’s Activism – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
lit: Catholicism for Young Adults – T.J. Burdick O.P., Dominican Institute
“Game of Thrones“ – Sister Helena Burns F.S.P., Hell Burns
HIV, Gay Marriage, and the Crisis in Male Homosexuality – Joseph Sciambra
Busting the Myth of the Tridentine Mass – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy
Anglican Patrimony Groups – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Prenatal Memories and Ancient Hebrew Wisdom – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
Researchers Want Kindergarten Teachers to Train Kids in Perversion – William M. Briggs Ph.D., Statistician to the Stars!
Communion Would Be the Same as the Holy Eucharist, If It Wasn’t Different – Dan Byron, Catholic Stand
Fr. de Souza Responds to Responses about Reconciliation Both Forms of Latin Rite – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Is “Guadalupe” a Mexican Name? – Daniel Esparza, Aleteia
Has the Church Repealed the Law of Non-Contradiction? – Jim Russell, The Catholic World Report
