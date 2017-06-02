Why Our Church is in Decline – Fr. Bill Peckman, Roman Catholic Man

The Power in a Penance – John Buri Ph.D., Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Pictures: Three Women Consecrated as Virgins in Rare Ceremony in Detroit – Catholic News Service via Catholic Herald

St. Benedict and the Spirit of Community – Jessica Archuleta, Catholic Exchange

Should Catholics Stop Opposing Homosexual Behavior? – Karlo Broussard, Catholic Answers Magazine

Immigration in the Spotlight with L.A. Mass, Resource Website – Catholic News Agency via The Catholic World Report

How This Pagan Philosopher Became a Saint – Laura Ricketts, epicPew

For The Cardinal-Prefect, “My Day in Court” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

A Catholic Identity Movement – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks

Capital Campaign Fundraising, the 3 Factors of Success – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Necessity of Limbo: A Response to Nicholas Senz – Alan Fimister, Catholic Herald

Bocelli Sings “The Lord’s Prayer” – J-P Muno, Aleteia

China’s Catholics: Perseverance Under Peter – Anthony E. Clark Ph.D., The Catholic World Report

Will Fr. Charles Engelhardt’s Prosecutor Take a Plea Deal? – Fr. Gordon J. MacRae, These Stone Walls

How the Catholic Church Complicates Our Politics – David Mills, Aleteia

Of Mice and Men, SHEEFs and Chimeras – Mary Pesarchick, Catholic Stand

Developing a Canon, Schema for Art for Roman Rite, Part IIPart IIIPart IV, Part V, & Part VI – David Clayton, Beauty of Catholicism

Raising Lion Cubs for the Caliphate – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.