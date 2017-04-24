This Filmmaker Powerfully Explains Why Mass Should Not Have Trivial Music – ChurchPop

Guardian Angels, Do They Really Exist? – Catherine Mendenhall-Baugh, Truth and Charity Forum

Our Lady of Zeitoun and Christianity in Egypt – Filip Mazurczak, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report

Archaeologists Find What May Be the Oldest Depiction of the Virgin Mary – John Burger, Aleteia

This Quiz Will Reveal How Well You Know Your Liturgical Colors! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew

Why Are the Bible’s Easter Accounts Different? – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers

A Legendary Living Latinist – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog

“The Future Has A Name: Hope” – In TED Talk, Pope Seeks a “Revolution” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia

How Inept Leadership Nearly Destroyed the Knights of Malta – in 1798 – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald

15 Contributions Christianity Made to Europe and to the World – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia

A Devotional: We Have the Victory in Christ – Anne De Santis, Catholic Stand

Life’s Struggles and Joys – James A. Toups, Hope in the Storm

Lessons On the Garden of Your Soul from the Master Vinedresser – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand

Navigating Changes from the Farm to the Computer – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine

For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on Big Pulpit.

Follow 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' on facebook and twitter.