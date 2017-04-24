Click on the This Filmmaker Powerfully Explains Why Mass Should Not Have Trivial Music link to read more.
Blogs | May. 14, 2017
Why Mass Should Not Have Trivial Music, Do Guardian Angels Really Exist, Our Lady in Egypt and More!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
This Filmmaker Powerfully Explains Why Mass Should Not Have Trivial Music – ChurchPop
Guardian Angels, Do They Really Exist? – Catherine Mendenhall-Baugh, Truth and Charity Forum
Our Lady of Zeitoun and Christianity in Egypt – Filip Mazurczak, The Dispatch via The Catholic World Report
Archaeologists Find What May Be the Oldest Depiction of the Virgin Mary – John Burger, Aleteia
This Quiz Will Reveal How Well You Know Your Liturgical Colors! – Chloe Mooradian, epicPew
Why Are the Bible’s Easter Accounts Different? – Cale Clarke, Catholic Answers
A Legendary Living Latinist – Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
“The Future Has A Name: Hope” – In TED Talk, Pope Seeks a “Revolution” – Rocco Palmo, Whispers in the Loggia
How Inept Leadership Nearly Destroyed the Knights of Malta – in 1798 – Fr. Alexander Lucie-Smith Ph.D., Catholic Herald
15 Contributions Christianity Made to Europe and to the World – Miriam Diez Bosch, Aleteia
A Devotional: We Have the Victory in Christ – Anne De Santis, Catholic Stand
Life’s Struggles and Joys – James A. Toups, Hope in the Storm
Lessons On the Garden of Your Soul from the Master Vinedresser – Mark C. McCann, Catholic Stand
Navigating Changes from the Farm to the Computer – R. Jared Staudt, Crisis Magazine
