Why Mary Is the Best Promoter of Culture – Carrie Gress Ph.D., my favorite catholic things

How can You Separate Freedom of Conscience from Freedom of Religion? – D Gend MD, Mercatornet

In Præclara Summorum: In Praise of the Great Poet Dante – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic

Chris Pratt & James Gunn ‘Defend’ the Right to Pray – Philip Kosloski, Aleteia

Prepare Your Garden – Carol Monaco, Catholic Stand

Killing the Bible Softly with Your Appeals – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net

The Orchestral Mass: The Case of Saint Agnes – J.P. Sonnen, Liturgical Arts Journal

When a Non-Believer Wants to Argue – David Mills, Catholic Exchange

The Affair Must Go On – Sean Fitzpatrick, The Civilized Reader

The Other Side of a Vocation Story – Trish Irvine, Catholic Stand

What, Indeed, Is the Quran? – Fr. James V. Schall S.J., Crisis Magazine

Richard Carrier Carries On – Edward Feser Ph.D.

How the Traditional Latin Mass Mass Saved My Life, Joseph Sciambra – Brian Williams, Liturgy Guy

A Demur on the Archdiocese of Washington Document Implementing Amoris Lætitia – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

Fr. James Martin, S.J., Scores Another One for the Opposition! – One Mad Mom

Catholics for Dreamers: A Painful Exercise in 1960s Nostalgia – Michael Davis, Catholic Herald

