Blogs | Apr. 21, 2017
Why Married Priests Won’t Fix the Shortage, Keeping Your Children Catholic, and More Links!
Why Married Priests Won’t Really Fix the Shortage – Mary Rezac, Catholic News Agency
Keeping Your Children Catholic – Shane Schaetzel, Catholic in the Ozarks
Human Origins: Which is It? Science or Theology? – Stacy Trasancos Ph.D., Catholic Answers
Win! 10 Copies of Mother Angelica: on Christ and Our Lady – Shaun McAfee O.P., epicPew
Urgent: Benedict XVI’s New Text About Sacred Liturgy – The Russian Preface™ - Fr. John Zuhlsdorf, Fr. Z’s Blog
Six Things Every Catholic Should Know About “Just War” Doctrine – ChurchPop
Living With Only a Thin Veil Between Earth and Heaven – Melanie Jean Juneau, Catholic Stand
First 100 Days of 2017: The Biggest Lessons Learned – Brice Sokolowski, CatholicFundraiser.net
Praying With—And For—Prisoners – Joanna Bogle, The Catholic World Report
The Three Crosses: Snapshots of Our Journey – Gabriel Garnica, Catholic Stand
Catholic Enablers of Islam – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Silver Screen Pontius Pilates: Arthur Kennedy – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Proposed Texas Budget Would Defund Abortion Providers – Matt Hadro, Catholic News Agency
How Does His Dying Save Me? – Nick Chui, Ignitum Today
