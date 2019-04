Laity (Source: ChurchPOP)

Why It Will Take the Laity to Renew the Church, Women In Tolkiens Book Who Reflect Mary, and More!

The Best in Catholic Blogging

3 Powerful Reasons It Will Take the Laity to Renew the Church in Crisis, According to this Parish Priest ☩ Fr. Bill Peckman at ChurchPOP +1

4 Women In Tolkien’s Middle-Earth Who Reflect The Beauty Of The Virgin Mary ☩ Philip Kosloski at Excelsior! +1

Yes, I Am Autistic - Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C. ☩ Fr. Matthew P. Schneider, L.C., at Through Catholic Lenses +1

A Natural Fertility App Is Found To Be As Effective As Other Family Planning Methods ☩ Shannon Roberts at Mercatornet

The 10 Most Dangerous Countries for Christians ☩ J.P. Mauro at Aleteia

Confirmation Part III: It’s a Conundrum, But Not Really ☩ Gene Van Son at Catholic Stand

The Pope & the Pendulum: The First Mechanical Clock Was a Medieval Catholic Invention ☩ Billy Ryan at uCatholic

Book review: 'Rethinking Poverty' by James P. Bailey ☩ Andrei Rogobete at Transatlantic Blog via Acton Institute

Marian Blue, Gold & White Vestments from Benedicamus ☩ Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Declining Sacramental Life of the Church an Alarming Trend ☩ Msgr. Robert Batule at Crisis Magazine

Structures, Traditions, & Hierarchical Accountability ☩ Adam A.J. DeVille, Ph.D., at The Catholic World Report

Hatred of Christians Lead to Support of Sexual Minorities? ☩ George Yancey at Public Discourse

