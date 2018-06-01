Dragon of Revelation by Giusto de Menabuoi (Credit: Community in Mission Blog)
Why Is There Such Strong Hatred for the Church, Asking the Question Where Was God, and More Links!
The Best in Catholic Blogging
Why Is There Such Strong Hatred for the Church? - Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+++
Asking the Question, “Where Was God?” – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand
These 5 Catholic Scientists Shaped Our Understanding of the World – Stephen Beale, Aleteia
Let Boys be Boys; The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) No Longer Fosters Male Bonding – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand
The Summer Reading List That Will Change Your (Faith) Life – Chloe Langr, epicPew
On Married Priests & the Synod of the Amazon – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law
Cheers to a Holy Happy Hour – Sofia Infante, Helena Daily
Evil in Storytelling – Foxfier, The American Catholic
An Employment Triduo to St. Joseph – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
A Forgotten Feast – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic
Bishop Morlino’s Clear Commencement Address: “Let’s Be Politically Incorrect” – Fr. Z's Blog
The Almost Lost Art of Florentine Mosaics – Sofia Infante, My Favorite Catholic Things
The Church & Islam: Dangerous Illusions – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine
Karl Marx vs. Jesus – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report
Cardinal Arinze: Can’t Share Communion with Non-Catholics Like Beer or Cake – Catholic Herald
The Church Permits Criticism of Popes Under Certain Circumstances – Edward Feser Ph.D.
