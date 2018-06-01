Why Is There Such Strong Hatred for the Church? - Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission+++

Asking the Question, “Where Was God?” – Nicholas LaBanca, Catholic Stand

These 5 Catholic Scientists Shaped Our Understanding of the World – Stephen Beale, Aleteia

Let Boys be Boys; The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) No Longer Fosters Male Bonding – Tom Collingwood, Catholic Stand

The Summer Reading List That Will Change Your (Faith) Life – Chloe Langr, epicPew

On Married Priests & the Synod of the Amazon – Edward N. Peters J.C.D. J.D., In the Light of the Law

Cheers to a Holy Happy Hour – Sofia Infante, Helena Daily

Evil in Storytelling – Foxfier, The American Catholic

An Employment Triduo to St. Joseph – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

A Forgotten Feast – Rick Yoder, The Amish Catholic

Bishop Morlino’s Clear Commencement Address: “Let’s Be Politically Incorrect” – Fr. Z's Blog

The Almost Lost Art of Florentine Mosaics – Sofia Infante, My Favorite Catholic Things

The Church & Islam: Dangerous Illusions – William Kilpatrick Ph.D., Crisis Magazine

Karl Marx vs. Jesus – Matthew Archbold, Creative Minority Report

Cardinal Arinze: Can’t Share Communion with Non-Catholics Like Beer or Cake – Catholic Herald

The Church Permits Criticism of Popes Under Certain Circumstances – Edward Feser Ph.D.

