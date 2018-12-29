Why Integralism Is an Ideology of Despair, St. Pope John Paul II and the Eucharist, and More Links!
Why Integralism Is an Ideology of Despair - James M. Patterson
Saint Pope John Paul II & the Eucharist – Thomas Griffin, Catholic Exchange
Is Modern Interpretation of Book of Revelation Flawed? A Different View – Msgr. Charles Pope, Community in Mission
The Spirit of Moloch & The New American Religion – Charlie Johnson, Catholic Stand
Unlike Moderns, Our Ancestors Understood Love – Paul Krause, Crisis Magazine
New Islamist Violence in Mozambique Worries Country’s Catholic Bishops – Fredrick Nzwili, The Catholic World Report
Death of a Missionary – Trent Horn, Catholic Answers Magazine
Watch Jim Gaffigan Portray a Lazy Catholic in Funny Chat with Jesus Statue – ChurchPOP
The Purpose of Politically Correct Lies – Donald R. McClarey J.D., The American Catholic
Cafod, Catholic In Name Only – Mark Lambert, De Omnibus Dubitandum Est.
Italian Bishops Approve New Bowdlerizations of the Missal – Gregory DiPippo, New Liturgical Movement
Why Twitter’s Cute, Heart-Shaped ‘Like’ Button Is Not So Harmless – A. Trevor Sutton, Mercatornet
A Transit of Common Sense – Carolyn Moynihan, Mercatornet
What the Bible Really Says on Homosexuality in 5 Quotes – Steve Ray, Defenders of the Catholic Faith
For the Most Recent in 'The Best in Catholic Blogging' click on ☩ Big Pulpit ☩.